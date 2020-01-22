Column: Making space great again

It’s a long way from Illinois to space.
I personally have not yet been to space, though I’d love to travel off planet someday, preferably on a comfort-class starship. Given how long it’s taking to get Amtrak service between Chicago and Moline, I suspect the wait for a Quad Cities spaceport and a luxury star cruiser to the moon may be a while.
Yet, American soldiers are heading to space. Supposedly. And they are apparently bringing an assortment of shrubberies with them.
The official United States Space Force account tweeted out a photo of the first Space Force uniform on Friday, and in a surprise to everyone above the age of 4, the uniforms are stitched together in glorious hues of brown and green camouflage.
Most people looked at the Space Force uniforms and came to the conclusion that a camo color scheme is — to use a bit of astronomical jargon — sheer idiocy.
People on social media have pointed out that space is not, in fact, full of trees, grass, nor even dirt. Rather, it is full of space. This will come as a surprise to those in charge of Space Force uniforms, but it’s true. I double-checked on Wikipedia, and space is indeed full of space.
Which means brown and green camo is effectively useless. It would be more effective to give space soldiers ten dollars and ask them to stop at Walmart to buy themselves a black t-shirt on their way to space.
Unless, of course, Space Force has plans to import trees into space. Did any of the naysayers think of that? They, apparently, did not. Maybe every Space Force uniform will come with two to three shrubberies, and when Space Force soldiers come under attack from Zwok the Zwokplookian from Jupiter, Zwok will board an American spaceship in a state of utter bewilderment, unable to find any Space Force soldiers because they blend right in with all the shrubberies the soldiers brought to space.
Then Space Force can leap out from behind their shrub of choice, wrestle Zwok into submission, and Earth will be saved.
I am not privy to high level Space Force strategies, so I cannot say for sure that this is the exact plan Space Force has laid out, but we can all agree that my hypothesis makes more sense than simply putting people in those camouflage uniforms without supplying them with shrubberies. Rocket science may seem important, but the success of Space Force will clearly come down to potted plants.
Frankly, I am grateful that we have senior leadership in this nation taking threats from Jupiter seriously enough to launch trees and wheelbarrows full of dirt into space to provide cover for our soldiers.
Believe me, when we’re enjoying strawberry daiquiris on board a star cruiser flying from MLI to MARS, we will be most thankful that the Space Force is out there watching over us. We will be able to enjoy daiquiris and space tacos in peace, knowing we have the kind of forward-thinking leadership in this nation that has the foresight to import grass and hedges into the cosmos.
Zwok the Zwokplookian will never defeat us. Unless he owns a broom and pruning shears.
But since there is not yet a Menards on Jupiter, he probably does not.
We can rest easy, with total confidence in the highest leadership in this nation, knowing that dirt and potted plants are going to make space great again.
Josh Boelter is a freelance writer and film/television producer and a guest columnist for the Argus-Dispatch.