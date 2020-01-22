Column: Making space great again

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Unless, of course, Space Force has plans to import trees into space. Did any of the naysayers think of that? They, apparently, did not. Maybe every Space Force uniform will come with two to three shrubberies, and when Space Force soldiers come under attack from Zwok the Zwokplookian from Jupiter, Zwok will board an American spaceship in a state of utter bewilderment, unable to find any Space Force soldiers because they blend right in with all the shrubberies the soldiers brought to space.

Then Space Force can leap out from behind their shrub of choice, wrestle Zwok into submission, and Earth will be saved.

I am not privy to high level Space Force strategies, so I cannot say for sure that this is the exact plan Space Force has laid out, but we can all agree that my hypothesis makes more sense than simply putting people in those camouflage uniforms without supplying them with shrubberies. Rocket science may seem important, but the success of Space Force will clearly come down to potted plants.

Frankly, I am grateful that we have senior leadership in this nation taking threats from Jupiter seriously enough to launch trees and wheelbarrows full of dirt into space to provide cover for our soldiers.