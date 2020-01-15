Column: Making friends with stress

I set my table on fire before Christmas. I was stuffing bags with that wispy tissue paper. Personally, I think it’s the tissue paper’s fault because it’s highly flammable when it comes in contact with the Cranberry Chutney Yankee candle.
Unlike the time on Thanksgiving when the family set the turkey on fire, I didn’t have to call the fire department. I managed to grab a wet, heavy towel to throw on the flames which stopped the fire. The fire only wreaked havoc on my pretty, seasonal red purse. And a lot of mail.
Before my children ban me from burning candles until I grow up a little, I have learned my lesson. If the mail had not been piled on the table, the fire might not have had so much fuel.
Obviously, I need to deal with my reluctance to deal with mail. The problem is, however, would this be considered a resolution? I absolutely promised myself no resolutions this year.
During this first year of retirement, I am working on keeping stress down, so this year I refuse to face the stress and anxiety of New Year’s resolutions; I’m not doing any. Resolutions only cause grief. I figure if I haven’t finished 2019 resolutions, there’s no need to make ones for 2020. According to Dr. Phil, only 8% of resolutions are kept. I’m pretty sure I’m not in the 8%, although Dr. Phil says if I listen to his podcast, Phil in the Blanks, I will learn how to keep resolutions. Sure.
My inability to follow through with resolutions messes with my perfectionism, which messes with my emotions which messes with my attempts to stop emotional eating, which means I am not following through with the resolution to lose weight from last year — which just starts the whole cycle over. Too much stress.
Yet my mail clutter is causing me stress too, so I did spend a day creating a file system for my mail. It is now housed in a sturdy black crate with leftover hanging file folders from my teaching days. I had to buy new file tabs, since titles like "Comma Test 13" and "Poe Biography" no longer fit the nature of the file’s contents. The tabs now say things like "Teacher Retirement System" and "Medicare."
So now I have a great file which is covered with mail that needs to be filed. At least the singed mail is in one place, and the mail is not on the table.
The mail never stops coming! I had made a promise to myself (not a resolution) to open the mail when I brought it into the house. But sometimes I find it hard to decide what’s important. Companies are so sneaky when they send you junk mail. The envelope says things like "Response immediately requested", "Check enclosed", and "Electronic service requested."
The response requested is usually attached to an insurance offer, the check is usually tied to buying something, and the electronic service is usually the company wanting to send you information over email, so they can save the stamp.
Having just survived my first deluge of mail related to my Medicare choices, I can attest to the fact that for first-timers trying to navigate the Medicare mail storm, it can be daunting figuring out why mail is still coming after I already made my decisions. Or did I? Did the email to sign up for Medicare insurance actually go through? I sent it. Twice. Stress!
I’m beginning to think I need to make friends with stress. I don’t seem to be able to get away from it. Or mail. So I am sitting here drinking decaf coffee, smelling cranberry chutney, and filing mail. I am, however, having an overwhelming urge to use the candle to burn the presidential campaign mail which is just beginning to flow into my mailbox. Maybe I should move the candle into the kitchen.
Jeanne Anderson is a Dispatch-Argus-QCOnline.com guest columnist.