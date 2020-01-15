Column: Making friends with stress

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

My inability to follow through with resolutions messes with my perfectionism, which messes with my emotions which messes with my attempts to stop emotional eating, which means I am not following through with the resolution to lose weight from last year — which just starts the whole cycle over. Too much stress.

Yet my mail clutter is causing me stress too, so I did spend a day creating a file system for my mail. It is now housed in a sturdy black crate with leftover hanging file folders from my teaching days. I had to buy new file tabs, since titles like "Comma Test 13" and "Poe Biography" no longer fit the nature of the file’s contents. The tabs now say things like "Teacher Retirement System" and "Medicare."

So now I have a great file which is covered with mail that needs to be filed. At least the singed mail is in one place, and the mail is not on the table.

The mail never stops coming! I had made a promise to myself (not a resolution) to open the mail when I brought it into the house. But sometimes I find it hard to decide what’s important. Companies are so sneaky when they send you junk mail. The envelope says things like "Response immediately requested", "Check enclosed", and "Electronic service requested."