Column: Loving mercy in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD – Should government temper its justice with mercy?

I’ve been pondering that question for at least three decades, ever since I was a young reporter and heard a Texas prosecutor stand before a jury and say, "These aren’t halls of mercy; these are halls of justice!"

Justice is rendered when people receive their due, according to the law.

Mercy is a disposition to be kind and forgiving — even if the person has done nothing to deserve it.

Gov. JB Pritzker signed legislation allowing terminally ill or incapacitated inmates to be released early from prison, after their case is assessed by the Illinois Prisoner Review Board.

It’s a measure that can be best described as merciful. Illinois is the 49th state to enact such legislation, leaving only Iowa without such a provision in its statutes.

"Unfortunately, so many of these people lose their lives, locked away behind bars without being able to spend their last moments with their family," state Rep. Will Guzzardi, D-Chicago, told me Monday. "And so many of those folks, especially the people who have been very sick, or are permanently disabled are people who don't pose any kind of public safety risk to their community."