Column: Looking to the future

Twenty years ago this month, I had a spontaneous conversation with Joanie Steil, another mother of a special needs child, which would change not only the trajectory of my own life and family but also thousands of lives all over the Quad-City community.

We discussed the idea of starting a summer day camp for children of all abilities. We wanted what all parents want for their children, to have the opportunity to experience the joys of camp and friendship. And so, two families forged ahead on a journey with no idea where it would take us. What we knew was the need existed and if we could create it, then people would come. And they have!

Our idea of a summer camp quickly grew into creating fun and inclusive learning and recreational experiences for children and young adults. Today our programs range from integrated child care​ to​ adaptive yoga classes​, and a young adult volunteer program.

We always thought if we could help families in the short-term by providing respite from care-giving duties, we would allow families to meet the long-term challenges of raising individuals with special needs. In addition to being fun, our programs also lead to great outcomes for our participants, such as increased independence and social skills, improved mental health and self-esteem, and reaching health and fitness goals.

