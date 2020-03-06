Column: Living in harmony with the river

When we moved here in 1974, it seemed as if flooding was a fairly rare occurrence.
Back then, when the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) defined a 100-year flood as a flood of a magnitude that occurred on the average once every 100 years, it seemed to mean something.
But lately, I have lost track of the number of 100-year floods that we have had. In the last 20 years or so, we seem to have experienced several centuries’ worth of 100-year floods.
There is reason to believe that increased flooding is due, in part, to changes in weather patterns that are the result of climate change. This is yet another reason that we ought to think about the carbon footprint that we leave and make some adjustments in our lifestyles.
At the same time, even if we make adjustments in our lifestyles to help slow climate change, this isn’t going to stop flooding. The reality is that flooding has become a way of life in the Quad Cities and other towns and cities along or near the river.
What this means is that we need to give serious attention to the question of how we are going to deal with flooding.
Historically, many of the measures that have been taken to control flooding have caused as many problems as they have solved. Building levees is one of them.
Take, for example, the levee the City of Rock Island built several years ago to protect the low-lying areas of the city from flooding. That might have been beneficial to the businesses and homeowners located in these low-lying areas. But it was not good for folks on the other side of the river.
When there is a levee on only one side of a river, the practical impact is to channel the flood waters over to the other side of the river. In short, Rock Island’s levee has made the flooding problem worse for Davenport. The municipalities that comprise the Quad Cities have not always been good neighbors.
Some might (and frequently do) say that the obvious solution is for the City of Davenport to build its own levee. This, however, would only make problems worse for those downstream by channeling the water their way, resulting in greater flooding for them.
Sometimes we aren’t as smart as we think we are. Nor are we as powerful as we think we are. The river almost always wins. It’s called the "Mighty Mississippi" for a reason.
The river has its own way of dealing with the greater volume of water it is asked to carry during the spring thaw and times of heavy rains. It uses flood plains to cushion the shock of this heavier volume.
There is a superb example of this right here in the Quad Cities — Sunset Park and Marina, a 250-acre park in Rock Island located at the confluence of the Rock River and the Mississippi River. When the water level rises, as it does every year, the city simply blocks the roads and allows the rivers to flood however much of the park they are inclined to flood. This helps cushion the shock of the higher volumes of water flowing through the rivers.
Now, I am not suggesting that the City of Rock Island should dynamite its levee and turn The District into a flood plain. That’s not going to happen.
What I am suggesting is that civic leaders in Davenport and other towns and cities along the river ought to take the initiative in turning the flood plains in their towns and cities into parks similar to Sunset Park in Rock Island. This might take some money to help businesses and others to relocate. But it would be money well spent.
And what about the debris the river leaves when the floodwaters subside? That’s a wonderful opportunity for folks to pitch in to help tidy up the floodplain parks. Community work days will give all who participate a greater sense of ownership of the parks and greater civic pride.
Instead of fighting the river and deluding ourselves into thinking that we can control it, we need to think about ways to live in harmony with it. That would be a win-win situation for everyone.
Daniel E. Lee is the Marian Taft Cannon Professor in the Humanities at Augustana; danlee@augustana.edu.