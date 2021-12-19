Column: Listening to the little voice

God rest ye merry gentlemen, let nothing you dismay. Charles Dickens tells us that carolers unsuccessfully attempted to put Ebeneezer Scrooge in the holiday spirit by singing those words. "Scrooge seized the ruler with such energy of action, that the singer fled in terror, leaving the keyhole to the fog and even more congenial frost." It is possible the carol was written in 16th century England. I’m curious about what was happening in the writer’s world, there must have been some upheaval which was weighing on the minds of the merry gentlemen.

It’s the hap, happiest time of the year! Except for when it isn’t. Whatever emotion you feel at this time of the year, I guarantee you are feeling it to the extreme. We aren’t just happy, we are the happiest! If something is causing us to be sad, we are filled with dismay. I have found that it is helpful for me to listen to what some call the little voice in my head, or gut instinct, or the Holy Spirit when I am feeling overwhelmed.

If I am rushing around like a chicken with it’s head cut off or if I am immobile due to dismay, I need to stop listening to whatever self-talk is going on inside of me and pay attention.