Column: Listening to the little voice

God rest ye merry gentlemen, let nothing you dismay. Charles Dickens tells us that carolers unsuccessfully attempted to put Ebeneezer Scrooge in the holiday spirit by singing those words. "Scrooge seized the ruler with such energy of action, that the singer fled in terror, leaving the keyhole to the fog and even more congenial frost." It is possible the carol was written in 16th century England. I’m curious about what was happening in the writer’s world, there must have been some upheaval which was weighing on the minds of the merry gentlemen.
It’s the hap, happiest time of the year! Except for when it isn’t. Whatever emotion you feel at this time of the year, I guarantee you are feeling it to the extreme. We aren’t just happy, we are the happiest! If something is causing us to be sad, we are filled with dismay. I have found that it is helpful for me to listen to what some call the little voice in my head, or gut instinct, or the Holy Spirit when I am feeling overwhelmed.
If I am rushing around like a chicken with it’s head cut off or if I am immobile due to dismay, I need to stop listening to whatever self-talk is going on inside of me and pay attention.
Sometimes it comes as my dad’s voice. While heading out the door into the cold, I had a distinct memory of my dad saying, "take your jacket," which he was known to say whenever someone left the house. I was simply running to pick up medicine from the drive-through pharmacy, so I didn’t think I needed a coat. I wasn’t planning to get out of the car at all. I came upon two cars locked together by their crumpled bumpers and jumped out to see if nursing skills were needed. As the bitter wind whipped my face, I was glad I had listened to Dad and was wearing a toasty warm coat.
Last week it surprisingly came as the voice in the dashboard of my car. The same woman who, obnoxiously and repeatedly commands me to "return to the route" when I pull off to pump gas, made a divine decision for me. While traveling to see a hospitalized friend, who was in the midst of a medical emergency, I decided to call a different friend. I politely asked my dashboard telephone operator to place the call. She immediately responded with, "calling (not the name of who I had instructed her to call, but instead a relative of the person I was going to see)." I panicked and frantically poked at the red disconnect button on my steering wheel, but to no avail.
I don't ever call my friend’s relative; her number is in my phone because of a previous time of crisis.
We had a conversation that was meant to happen that day. I was filled with comfort, peace, and joy to hear the love for my friend in this woman’s voice. By the time we finished talking, I knew that she was available to assist my friend at a moment’s notice if needed. I didn’t know I needed to speak to her. Grace was present in my car that day and directed the actions of that woman who plays music for me, dials my phone calls, and talks to me from the dashboard when I make wrong turns.
My favorite part of these stories is knowing that I don’t have to make all the decisions myself. At times when I might make the wrong decision, a different option might be offered to me. If I pay attention I can live like the carol’s declaration to "let nothing you dismay."
Anne VandeMoortel, a regular columnist, is a Moline school nurse, blogger, grandmother of five, Prader-Willi mother, serial hobbyist, and collector of people and their stories.