Column: Let's make 2020 our finest hour

With stunning suddenness we have been cut off from others as social distancing has become the order of the day. Apart from a weekly trip to the grocery store and an occasional walk in the park or down by the river, we are restricted to being in our homes separated from others, a measure that is necessary to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Our daughter and grandson, whom I have not seen since December 26, were scheduled to spend several days with us this coming week. That is not going to happen. With spring break at Augustana ending this week, 2,500 Augustana students were scheduled to return to campus for the second half of spring semester. That is not going to happen either, with Augustana transitioning to distance learning for the remainder of the term.
None of this is easy. All of it is painful in many different ways. But it is necessary.
Yet, we are not cut off from family and friends. Many of us have turned to Facebook and other types of social media.
We talk with our daughter and son-in-law via FaceTime just about every day. That enables us to see our daughter and son-in-law, who live in Los Angeles, and talk with them in real time. And, though our grandson, who was born December 6, is not entirely articulate, we are able to see him as well and be energized by his wonderful smile.
Larry the Lightning Bug is now Owen’s favorite toy. In fact, when he takes a nap, he likes to have Larry with him, often grasping Larry in his hand. Don’t want to risk letting your lightning bug get away, you know. Owen is already demonstrating a significant measure of common sense.
Facebook has assumed greater significance for me as well. Every day I get several Facebook friend requests, some from people I haven’t seen for years, some from students. (My policy on Facebook friend requests from students is that I never initiate them because I don’t want one student to think that I prefer him or her to another student; however, if students initiate the requests, I always accept them.)
I must confess that I do not read everything that is posted on Facebook. In particular, I don’t read anything that is political, regardless of whether it is liberal, conservative or somewhere in between. However, I look at everything that is posted about families (we are by no means the only ones who have a cute grandchild or child.) And I look at everything that is humorous in nature, which helps leaven the pain of social separation.
Until the coronavirus changed our lifestyles, I never realized that toilet paper could be so funny. One of my Facebook friends posted a photo-shopped picture of their remodeled bathroom. The walls are covered with toilet paper holders with rolls of toilet paper.
One of my cousins posted on her Facebook page an apocryphal story set in September of 2053. It notes, "To John this wasn’t just any ordinary day! It was the day he would open the last package of toilet paper his parents bought in the year 2020."
My cousin, who has a delightful sense of humor that has sustained her in good times and difficult times, also posted the following directive: "Remember: 9:00 p.m. is the time to remove your day pajamas and put your night pajamas on."
Another Facebook friend posted a story about some folks in a bank who panicked when three people with masks walked in. They calmed down, however, when one of the people wearing masks shouted, "This is a holdup!"
Twenty years from now these stories probably won’t be funny. But in the current environment, they make the pain that we are experiencing more bearable.
I am old enough to have known family members and others who experienced the Great Depression of the 1930s. None of them wanted to relive those terrible times. Yet, many of them remembered the Great Depression as their finest hour because they banded together and made the sacrifices they needed to make in order to survive.
If we do what we need to do and make the sacrifices we need to make to whip the coronavirus, 2020 might well end up being remembered as our finest hour.
