Column: Let's make 2020 our finest hour

With stunning suddenness we have been cut off from others as social distancing has become the order of the day. Apart from a weekly trip to the grocery store and an occasional walk in the park or down by the river, we are restricted to being in our homes separated from others, a measure that is necessary to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Our daughter and grandson, whom I have not seen since December 26, were scheduled to spend several days with us this coming week. That is not going to happen. With spring break at Augustana ending this week, 2,500 Augustana students were scheduled to return to campus for the second half of spring semester. That is not going to happen either, with Augustana transitioning to distance learning for the remainder of the term.

None of this is easy. All of it is painful in many different ways. But it is necessary.

Yet, we are not cut off from family and friends. Many of us have turned to Facebook and other types of social media.

We talk with our daughter and son-in-law via FaceTime just about every day. That enables us to see our daughter and son-in-law, who live in Los Angeles, and talk with them in real time. And, though our grandson, who was born December 6, is not entirely articulate, we are able to see him as well and be energized by his wonderful smile.