Column: Let kids play

Still, that's so much more than what most kids get at school. It always comes as a total shock to people who haven't spent any time in a kindergarten class in the last 40 years, but it's hard!

For one, the kids are there all day — if they're lucky enough to get a spot. That's a long time for little ones to be away from their caregivers.

I've been inside several suburban kindergarten classes as a resource teacher, assisting classroom teachers with students who have special needs. And I've been blown away by what the kids are expected to do.

From Day One, they're supposed to be able to sit still, and quietly, at a designated spot. They're expected to be able to use the bathroom by themselves, eat a simple snack on their own and navigate a lunch line and a loud cafeteria — mostly independently.

And there's very real teacherly disappointment if they don't start the year knowing their full name, how to spell it, the names of the letters of the alphabet and the numbers from zero to 10.

Though it surely isn't true, I bet most of us over 40 would say we didn't know anything before our kindergarten experience and remember the whole thing hazily as a nice time to eat paste and pull other kids' hair.