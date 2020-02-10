Column: Lessons in the Super Bow halftime show

I'm not discounting all the awesome cultural and political messages on display throughout the show. I fist pumped seeing the Puerto Rican flag flying. The kids in cages made me cry. I was wowed by the athleticism of many of the dances. But, when it was done, all of that was a backdrop for female bodies.

So, here I am, trying to make sense of where this show fits for me, not as a man, but as a dad. As a man, I don't feel entitled or empowered to tell women what or how to dress. But, as a dad of daughters, it's my job to have a world of advice and lessons for my girls about how to feel in, and adorn, their skin. It's not a job I plan on ceding to my wife, nor do I think it's solely the job of women to raise women. My girls were in bed by the time Shakira and J-Lo performed, but the show taught me a few things about how I will teach them.

First, there was a difference between the way Adam Levine's body was treated during his Super Bowl performance last year compared to J-Lo and Shakira's bodies this year. Levine's shirtless body was presented in terrible light for a fraction of his show. J-Lo and Shakira were illuminated and on full display for most of their show. The camera got up close and personal with J-Lo and Shakira, but hardly intimate with Adam Levine. I'll point out this distinction so my girls can speak truth to power.