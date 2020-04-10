Column: Lessons from the Great Depression

Initially, the state and local government response was to continue spending at approximately the level of spending in previous years. Shortfalls were balanced by a small increase in federal aid to the states, continued growth in motor fuel taxes and borrowing. In 1932, gross revenues from all sources and spending were similar in amount and purpose to what they had been in 1927 — for both state and local governments.

Then came the deluge. Rapid growth in unemployment posed new demands for public assistance that state and local governments were unprepared to meet. In 1927, the states' direct spending on public welfare ("relief") was $40 million, or about 3% of their general spending. Local governments spent $111 million, less than 2% of general expenditures. Prior to the Depression, assistance to low income and destitute people was not a governmental priority. That was largely left to private charities. But simultaneous agricultural and urban industrial unemployment soon overwhelmed both private and public sources of public assistance.

State and local governments increased spending on public assistance programs during the Hoover administration (1929-1933). State spending grew to $74 million in 1932. Local spending more than tripled from 1927 to 1932, rising to $370 million. (This was nearly 6% of general spending). But these eﬀorts were insuﬃcient.