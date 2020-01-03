Column: Lake levels and the end of the world

So has there been a steady uptick in the lake levels? No. Periodic change? Yes.

Keith Kompoltowicz, chief of watershed hydrology, Detroit District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, explains that the reason for the high water levels is heavy precipitation over the last three years..

"It’s been very wet across the Great Lakes basin over the last several months and years. ... Fall 2018 was very wet and the ground was saturated heading into last winter that saw a very healthy snow pack. ... That was followed by heavy spring rainfall."

Of course, there are those who believe that "climate change" explains the heavy precipitation since 2017. But does "climate change" also explain the low 577-foot levels seen from 2000 thru 2013?

Oh, by the way ... from 1981 through 1987, the lake levels were just as high as they have been for the last three years.

So, is there anything in this data which causes me to believe the world will probably end in 12 years? Hardly.

Was the resort owner correct when he labeled the changes as "cyclical?" The data tends to support that. I'm therefore inclined to wait a few years to see if the "cycle theory" proves true, and to see if water levels again drop, before I'll be willing to consider dismantling our economy.

John Donald O'Shea, of Moline, is a retired circuit court judge and guest columnist.

