Column: Keeping your oath

Watching the State of the Union speech, two memories drifted into my mind as the improbable performance went on: one from 1973; the other, some 30 years earlier.
The latter came from one of my frequent trips to downtown Memphis to see a movie. In those days, each feature was preceded by a newsreel. On this occasion, one of the stories covered Italian dictator Benito Mussolini, speaking to a large, outdoor crowd in Rome.
I was struck by his cock-of-the-walk posturing and especially his facial expression: bottom lip slightly forward, chin tilted up, and a slight bouncing of the head as if in self-congratulation.
I wondered then, as I wonder now, how his followers could take such a comically conceited person seriously.
Why were those Romans cheering this man? Did they truly admire him, believe in him, follow him in spite of the disaster into which he was delivering them? In the war years that followed, Hitler became the focus of our enmity, but Mussolini was the one I thought of most often.
The other distraction was prompted by Sen. Mitt Romney's "guilty" vote on the first article of impeachment. I knew at once what he was feeling and the price he was paying for stepping out of line. It is a tough and risky thing to depart from a party caucus decision; something I was to discover early on.
During my first term in the Illinois Senate, Republicans had a one-vote majority, and Senate President Bill Harris decreed they would vote as a bloc on major issues. This was at a time when Republicans came in several flavors. Most were hard-line conservatives, some were moderates; one was a liberal.
We could spend long stretches loitering around the chamber while Harris pounded his members into line: one such caucus lasted six hours. I recall watching when they filed in afterward. Not a few looked unhappy, but their vote was unanimous.
The occasion that came to mind, as I recall, was a vote to select a man for a new Senate position. The details are gone, but the process leading up to the vote I will never forget.
Senator Cecil Partee was Democratic leader and he and Harris agreed on the candidate being proposed. They decided it should be a unanimous, bipartisan vote.
Some six of us decided to vote “no.”
When we announced this in the Democratic caucus, the rest of the group started in on us.
It began with Partee trying to reason with us, followed by a general shouting match. Under the vocal pummeling, first one, then two, finally three of the group gave up and stood with the rest. When it became obvious three of us weren’t giving in, we were left alone to examine our consciences and the loyalty due to our colleagues.
We sat there for a while discussing our predicament then left to face the vote.
That was one of the first events that marked me as a trouble-maker; later in the session, I was made to pay the price.
I knew it was coming, so I prepared. I got my several bills out of the chamber early so no retribution could kill them. But then, Rep. Sam McGrew of Galesburg asked me to sponsor his first bill when it came to the Senate.
It was a "nothing" bill, as most first-time bills usually are: changing the speed limit on a state route through Galesburg to conform with the city limit.
I told Sam I was poison just then and his bill would fail. Still, he insisted. Despite my warning, he would not be denied.
As expected, not a single Republican voted for the bill, and I needed at least one to get a majority. I spoke after the bill failed and asked for deferred consideration, conceding the fault in the bill was not its content, but its Senate sponsor.
As it happened, Sen Harber Hall, a new Republican, rose with a similar bill. One Republican senator was absent that day and the situation seemed ripe for retribution. Jim Donnewald, a downstate colleague hustled around the Democratic side telling everyone to lay off, and all Democrats voted "present."
Harber couldn’t understand why a "nothing" bill which he was carrying for a House colleague would be opposed and asked that the absentees be polled.
With that, came the pay-back.
As the Senate secretary called out the names of the missing, my Chicago colleagues, one by one, voted "aye."
Each vote was a slap in the face. It was one of the most humiliating moments of my life.
I was able to rise from that depth later, but I never forgot that day’s feeling, one I shared with Romney when he broke ranks to keep his oath to be an objective judge.
