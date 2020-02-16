Column: Keeping your oath

We sat there for a while discussing our predicament then left to face the vote.

That was one of the first events that marked me as a trouble-maker; later in the session, I was made to pay the price.

I knew it was coming, so I prepared. I got my several bills out of the chamber early so no retribution could kill them. But then, Rep. Sam McGrew of Galesburg asked me to sponsor his first bill when it came to the Senate.

It was a "nothing" bill, as most first-time bills usually are: changing the speed limit on a state route through Galesburg to conform with the city limit.

I told Sam I was poison just then and his bill would fail. Still, he insisted. Despite my warning, he would not be denied.

As expected, not a single Republican voted for the bill, and I needed at least one to get a majority. I spoke after the bill failed and asked for deferred consideration, conceding the fault in the bill was not its content, but its Senate sponsor.

As it happened, Sen Harber Hall, a new Republican, rose with a similar bill. One Republican senator was absent that day and the situation seemed ripe for retribution. Jim Donnewald, a downstate colleague hustled around the Democratic side telling everyone to lay off, and all Democrats voted "present."