Column: Justice will be served

The residents’ "crime"? They did not have a voice because of their economic status, and the laws were not enforced equally.

The agency defended its actions and said that, of course, there were similar violations each year. Since I had done a Freedom of Information Act request on those past inspections, I knew that they were the same violations in the same locations year after year, and therefore no improvements were being made to change those conditions.

I advised that in the next inspection, carbon paper could be used to save time. Although that rankled the agency, I said it to awaken and was proven correct — and real changes were made. Not only by enforcing laws equally, but by working with all stakeholders and government agencies to improve conditions. Not by punishing, but by helping. Not by publicizing and disgracing, but by finding ways that would have a plan that would work.

As Americans, we believe that all Americans are created equal. Americans such as President Abraham Lincoln and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. believed that "all men" meant "all" and demanded freedom and equality for African-Americans.