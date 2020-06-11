Column: Justice will be served
View Comments

Column: Justice will be served

{{featured_button_text}}

This week I was asked to speak briefly to an area club. What has been prominently on all our minds is the horrendous injustice that occurred in Minneapolis. Peaceful protestors deserve our support.

For the past few years in our Quad City community, I’ve learned how minorities are taught how to act when stopped by police. In local groups to which I belong, I have seen the excellent job being done to improve and enhance relationships with law enforcement by identifying potential problems, leading the way by being vigilant and on guard against potential profiling. We should be proud of the Rock Island County community.

Minority injustice can hit close to home. Only six years ago or so, I had a personal friend who was stopped by police in a suburb just adjacent to Chicago because he was walking barefoot in a park. He was stopped because he had taken his shoes off and that drew the attention of police because he was wearing a suit.

His "crime"? His feet were sore, and he was walking to visit his mother who lived near the park. He was beaten because police believed he was gay. The pictures were horrific. This incident did not make the news.

When going door-to-door talking to residents, I was given another wake-up call. I discovered important issues in my own community that I represented. Laws that were on the books to protect residents’ health and safety were not being enforced equally. When contacting the state agency responsible for enforcement of those laws, I explained what I saw.

The residents’ "crime"? They did not have a voice because of their economic status, and the laws were not enforced equally.

The agency defended its actions and said that, of course, there were similar violations each year. Since I had done a Freedom of Information Act request on those past inspections, I knew that they were the same violations in the same locations year after year, and therefore no improvements were being made to change those conditions.

I advised that in the next inspection, carbon paper could be used to save time. Although that rankled the agency, I said it to awaken and was proven correct — and real changes were made. Not only by enforcing laws equally, but by working with all stakeholders and government agencies to improve conditions. Not by punishing, but by helping. Not by publicizing and disgracing, but by finding ways that would have a plan that would work.

As Americans, we believe that all Americans are created equal. Americans such as President Abraham Lincoln and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. believed that "all men" meant "all" and demanded freedom and equality for African-Americans.

Americans today have a moral obligation to actively search for and enact reforms that need to be made, and must be made, to ensure that our America is the beacon of exceptionalism. Exceptionalism doesn’t mean we are better than the rest of the world — it means that we continue to lead the way where all men have equal opportunities to succeed.

It is easy for the majority to not see what is happening to the minority. We must assure that we are vigilant to look for instances when people are not being treated equally. Just as no man is perfect, no society is perfect. But we must work and aspire to be the best we can be.

Justice will be served. We must all work together to make America great. We must find the answers to the injustices that are shaking our nation and make America work for all.

Drue Mielke

Mielke

Drue Mielke, of Coal Valley, is chairman of the Rock Island County Republican Party and a member of the Rock Island County Board.

View Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wooten: It isn’t an easy job
Columnists

Wooten: It isn’t an easy job

Some sixty-five years ago, I presented a half-hour television documentary entitled “Minister, Soldier, Physician.” It was part of my Tuesday evening series on WHBF-TV, “Spectrum,” which, like this column, dealt with a wide range of topics. This one focused on the local police department.

Commentary: Evangelicals can't bridge racial divides with reconciliation overtures alone
Columnists

Commentary: Evangelicals can't bridge racial divides with reconciliation overtures alone

Evangelical leaders hesitated to criticize President Donald Trump after he ordered police and military authorities to use tear gas and rubber bullets to remove peaceful protesters from Lafayette Park near the White House so he could get his picture taken in front of nearby St. John's Episcopal Church. Trump's purpose in creating the photo op was not immediately clear, but it hardly seems a ...

+6
Commentary: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: Don't understand the protests? What you're seeing is people pushed to the edge
Columnists

Commentary: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: Don't understand the protests? What you're seeing is people pushed to the edge

What was your first reaction when you saw the video of the white cop kneeling on George Floyd's neck while Floyd croaked, "I can't breathe"? If you're white, you probably muttered a horrified, "Oh, my God" while shaking your head at the cruel injustice. If you're black, you probably leapt to your feet, cursed, maybe threw something (certainly wanted to throw something), while shouting, "Not ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News