Column: Justice will be served

This week I was asked to speak briefly to an area club. What has been prominently on all our minds is the horrendous injustice that occurred in Minneapolis. Peaceful protestors deserve our support.
For the past few years in our Quad City community, I’ve learned how minorities are taught how to act when stopped by police. In local groups to which I belong, I have seen the excellent job being done to improve and enhance relationships with law enforcement by identifying potential problems, leading the way by being vigilant and on guard against potential profiling. We should be proud of the Rock Island County community.
Minority injustice can hit close to home. Only six years ago or so, I had a personal friend who was stopped by police in a suburb just adjacent to Chicago because he was walking barefoot in a park. He was stopped because he had taken his shoes off and that drew the attention of police because he was wearing a suit.
His "crime"? His feet were sore, and he was walking to visit his mother who lived near the park. He was beaten because police believed he was gay. The pictures were horrific. This incident did not make the news.
When going door-to-door talking to residents, I was given another wake-up call. I discovered important issues in my own community that I represented. Laws that were on the books to protect residents’ health and safety were not being enforced equally. When contacting the state agency responsible for enforcement of those laws, I explained what I saw.
The residents’ "crime"? They did not have a voice because of their economic status, and the laws were not enforced equally.
The agency defended its actions and said that, of course, there were similar violations each year. Since I had done a Freedom of Information Act request on those past inspections, I knew that they were the same violations in the same locations year after year, and therefore no improvements were being made to change those conditions.
I advised that in the next inspection, carbon paper could be used to save time. Although that rankled the agency, I said it to awaken and was proven correct — and real changes were made. Not only by enforcing laws equally, but by working with all stakeholders and government agencies to improve conditions. Not by punishing, but by helping. Not by publicizing and disgracing, but by finding ways that would have a plan that would work.
As Americans, we believe that all Americans are created equal. Americans such as President Abraham Lincoln and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. believed that "all men" meant "all" and demanded freedom and equality for African-Americans.
Americans today have a moral obligation to actively search for and enact reforms that need to be made, and must be made, to ensure that our America is the beacon of exceptionalism. Exceptionalism doesn’t mean we are better than the rest of the world — it means that we continue to lead the way where all men have equal opportunities to succeed.
It is easy for the majority to not see what is happening to the minority. We must assure that we are vigilant to look for instances when people are not being treated equally. Just as no man is perfect, no society is perfect. But we must work and aspire to be the best we can be.
Justice will be served. We must all work together to make America great. We must find the answers to the injustices that are shaking our nation and make America work for all.
Drue Mielke, of Coal Valley, is chairman of the Rock Island County Republican Party and a member of the Rock Island County Board.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!