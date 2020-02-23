Column: Jumping into the fire

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

• Leading Iowa Democrats through the 2020 general election, in which they have an opportunity to flip a U.S. Senate seat, must protect two first-term incumbents in competitive U.S. House districts, and have a legitimate chance to gain a majority in the Iowa House. If they're successful with the latter, they would block complete control of the state lawmaking process, which is now held by Republicans.

That’s a slightly more daunting to-do list than sipping lemonade on the deck with family and friends. But it’s what Smith signed up for when he decided to run for interim party chairman.

The party does not publish votes for its elected officials, but the state party official conducting the election said Smith’s victory over three other candidates was "conclusive."

"I am a committed Democrat, as I said in my speech, that I’m a sixth-generation Iowan and that it’s very important to me that we have a strong Democratic Party," Smith told reporters after his election. "I believe that the skills that I’ve developed over the years of being an activist, being a state representative, and being a leader in the Democratic Party, gives me those skills at fundraising, at recruitment, at organizing, and making sure that we have the appropriate administration in the Iowa Democratic Party.