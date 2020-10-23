Column: Joe Biden's ofbuscations

Joe Biden campaigns as if nobody is recording what he says on the stump. What he says today is most often utterly inconsistent with what he said yesterday, or last month. Unless you watch CSPAN, Fox News, etc., you will not be shown his ﬂip-ﬂops, stone-walling and obfuscations.
Here's an example:
Recently, Biden told voters in Pennsylvania, "I am not banning fracking. Let me say that again. I am not banning fracking. No matter how many times Donald Trump lies about me."
But in July 2019, a CNN host asked Mr. Biden, "Would there be any place for fossil fuels, including coal and fracking, in a Biden administration?
Biden: "No. We would work it out. We would make sure it's eliminated, and no more subsidies for either one of those."
In January 2020 in New Hampshire there was this, as documented in a CSPAN video:
Voter: "But like, what about stopping fracking?"
Biden: "Yes."
Voter: "And stopping pipeline infrastructure?"
Biden: "Yes."
During the March 15, 2020 Democratic presidential debate:
Sen. Bernie Sanders said, "I'm talking about stopping fracking as soon as we possibly can. No ifs, buts and maybes about it. I'm talking about..."
(interrupted by Biden)
Biden: "So am I! ... No new fracking."
On May 22, 2020, Biden told CNBC:
"I would not stop fracking. I would gradually move away from fracking. I would just not do more fracking on federal lands."
On September 6, 2020, Biden, while in New Hampshire, said: "I guarantee you we’re going to end fossil fuels."
So what exactly is Biden's position on fracking? He now says, "I am not banning fracking." But when asked if "there would be any place in a Biden administration for fracking," he stated, no, "we would make sure it's eliminated." He promises, "there would be no more subsides for fracking." Asked "if he would stop fracking," he answered, "yes."
Sanders said he was pledging to stop fracking "as soon as we possibly can." Not to be outdone, Biden answered, "So am I." Later he added, "No new fracking."
So what exactly is Biden's policy?
Which way is the wind blowing? He's not going to "ban" fracking; he's going to "eliminate" it. So who's the real liar?
But why is fracking important? Stephen Moore, writing in the Wall Street Journal, states, "Curtailing U.S. oil and gas production would be economically disastrous. At least $1 trillion of U.S. economic output is related to the shale revolution, and more than 1.5 million Americans are employed by the industry."
Owing to fracking, the U.S. is currently energy independent. Would America be better oﬀ depending on "friends" like Saudi Arabia or Venezuela for our oil? Russia for our natural gas?
Another example:
Do American voters have any right to know whether Joe Biden will "pack the court?"
So, what does Joe Biden say about"packing the court?" It depends when he is asked. On October 9, 2000:
Interviewer Ross DiMattei: "I've got to ask you about packing the court, and I know you've said you aren't going to answer until after the next election.... Don't the voters deserve to know ..."
(Biden interrupts him)
Biden: ... No they don't. ... I'm not going to play his [Trump's) game. ... He's about to make a pick in the middle of an election, first time it's ever been done, first time in history that it's ever been done."
No they don't? Remember Nancy Pelosi? "We have to pass the bill (Obamacare) so you can ﬁnd out what's in it." Or, Jonathan Gruber, the principal architect of Obamacare? "Lack of transparency is a huge political advantage. ... Call it the stupidity of the American voter ... but ... that was really, really critical to get the thing (Obamacare) to pass."
Do you see the Democrats' method of operation?
Now compare 2020 Biden with July 2019 Biden, when he told Iowa Starting Line, "No, I’m not prepared to go out and try to pack the [Supreme] court, because we’ll live to rue that day,”
Or 1983 Biden:
"President Roosevelt clearly had the right ... to pack the court. But it was a bonehead idea. ... It put in question, for an entire decade, the independence of the Supreme Court of the United States ....”
So, what kind of leader is a man, who knows that "packing the court" will cause Democrats to "rue the day," and won't say so?
What kind of a leader is a man who refuses to disavow what he has previously called a "bonehead idea?"
What sort of a leader believes American voters don't deserve to know where he stands on critical issues? Is ours still a government of the people, by the people and for the people? Was Lincoln wrong?
Is it really the "ﬁrst time in history" that a president ever made a nomination in a presidential election year?
No. It's been done 29 times. Washington, Adams, Jeﬀerson, Lincoln, FDR, Eisenhower and Obama all made such nominations.
And where exactly, does the Constitution say the president has no right to nominate a Supreme Court justice in a presidential election year, Joe?
John Donald O'Shea, of Moline, is a retired circuit judge and regular columnist.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!