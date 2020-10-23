Column: Joe Biden's obfuscations

(interrupted by Biden)

Biden: "So am I! ... No new fracking."

On May 22, 2020, Biden told CNBC:

"I would not stop fracking. I would gradually move away from fracking. I would just not do more fracking on federal lands."

On September 6, 2020, Biden, while in New Hampshire, said: "I guarantee you we’re going to end fossil fuels."

So what exactly is Biden's position on fracking? He now says, "I am not banning fracking." But when asked if "there would be any place in a Biden administration for fracking," he stated, no, "we would make sure it's eliminated." He promises, "there would be no more subsides for fracking." Asked "if he would stop fracking," he answered, "yes."

Sanders said he was pledging to stop fracking "as soon as we possibly can." Not to be outdone, Biden answered, "So am I." Later he added, "No new fracking."

So what exactly is Biden's policy?

Which way is the wind blowing? He's not going to "ban" fracking; he's going to "eliminate" it. So who's the real liar?