Column: 'It's very serious business'

The most lasting memory I have of Bob Dole speaks to the fall of politics in our time.
Some 25 years ago, Dole, then a senator running for the Republican presidential nomination, was in Bettendorf. He'd just met with a group of business people and had begun to take questions from reporters.
I remember it, because I recounted the scene in a profile I wrote about Dole before the 1996 Iowa presidential caucuses.
Here are the first several paragraphs from that article:
Bob Dole had just finished answering questions from a dozen Quad-City businessmen, when the reporters started in.
What about the flat tax? What are the chances for a balanced budget agreement?
One by one, the tall Kansan who leads majority Republicans in the U.S. Senate unflappably answered them all.
A flat tax? It'll sure help the rich. A balanced budget? We're going to stick to it, he said.
One of the last questions, though, seemed to get under his skin. It came from a television reporter who asked, after all the campaigning, why Iowans didn't seem to be too excited about the Republicans running for president.
"What are you looking for?" Dole replied. "I don't want people jumping up and down. This is not a contest, a dance contest, a popularity contest. It's a contest about who can provide leadership for America. It's very serious business."
It hardly seems that way any more. Not in a day when politicians seem to spend more time fighting (or igniting) the culture wars on Twitter rather than finding ways to reach common ground with colleagues; not in a day when successfully bridging those differences is considered a reason for banishment from the party, rather than an accomplishment.
Can you imagine Bob Dole spending his day posting hate-tweets to the other side, much less a video of him killing a liberal member of Congress? Or sparring with Big Bird?
These days, members of Congress seem to spend more time tending to their timelines and online personas than their constituents, much less trying to find ways to pass legislation in a divided Congress that will actually make American lives better. I'd like to think that, at some point, if Dole were still majority leader, he'd bark: "Stop playing with your phones and get to work!"
It's tempting to lionize the dead, and given Dole's service to this country in World War II — and the wounds he carried with him for the rest of his life — it's not hard to find things to admire. But as other have pointed out, there also were reasons for criticism. Someone once labeled him a "hatchet man" for Richard Nixon. And more than one person has pointed out he endorsed Donald Trump.
Still, when I'd heard that Dole died over the weekend at the age of 98, I couldn't help but think of that day in Bettendorf; of the man who didn't have the patience for frivolous questions about popularity contests or the excitement level of the electorate.
Of course, Dole knew that elections were about popularity, just as they were a contest of ideas. I just never got the impression he campaigned that way; that he was determined to be the most popular guy with his party's base. Or that his ideas were so ideologically rigid he couldn't see the worth in what others were offering. Even those in the other party.
Notice how he characterized the flat tax: As something that would help the rich.
What he also expressed that day was concern that a flat tax might not be fair to those further down the income ladder.
Can you imagine a Republican talking that way today?
Unfortunately, ideological purity and maximum scorn for the other side are what lift Republicans to the top of their party these days. Or that keep them in office. (The same can be said of some Democrats, too, though, in my opinion, it's not as pervasive on the left).
That wasn't the Bob Dole I encountered in the 1990s.
The Bob Dole I remember was a man who took politics seriously, who didn't see it as a means to burnish a brand or position himself for a post-Congress show on a cable network.
It's tempting and often foolish to look back with rose-colored glasses on the days of old. Too often, the memories behind those glasses are foggy. And certainly, Dole spent a career climbing the ladder.
Still, I can't help but miss his outlook on the presidential race that day in Bettendorf: "This is not a contest, a dance contest, a popularity contest. It's a contest about who can provide leadership for America. It's very serious business."
If only it still were so.
Ed Tibbetts is editorial page editor of the Quad-City Times and Dispatch-Argus.