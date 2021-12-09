Column: 'It's very serious business'

"What are you looking for?" Dole replied. "I don't want people jumping up and down. This is not a contest, a dance contest, a popularity contest. It's a contest about who can provide leadership for America. It's very serious business."

It hardly seems that way any more. Not in a day when politicians seem to spend more time fighting (or igniting) the culture wars on Twitter rather than finding ways to reach common ground with colleagues; not in a day when successfully bridging those differences is considered a reason for banishment from the party, rather than an accomplishment.

Can you imagine Bob Dole spending his day posting hate-tweets to the other side, much less a video of him killing a liberal member of Congress? Or sparring with Big Bird?

These days, members of Congress seem to spend more time tending to their timelines and online personas than their constituents, much less trying to find ways to pass legislation in a divided Congress that will actually make American lives better. I'd like to think that, at some point, if Dole were still majority leader, he'd bark: "Stop playing with your phones and get to work!"