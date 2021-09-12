Column: It's good to be back home

As regular readers of this column know, I spent last year in splendid isolation at our cabin in Montana while teaching my courses online during the pandemic. I am now back home and have returned to teaching in-person in the classroom. It’s good to be back home.

I was gone for 14 months, and a lot changed over those months. The scarlet maple trees in front of our house are much taller than they were when I left to go to Montana. Construction on the new I-74 bridge has progressed significantly. (I recently drove across the new bridge when I crossed the river to go to get a problem with my camera checked out.) On the Augustana campus, an entire new building sprang up while I was gone.

While I was gone, my dentist retired. So also did the optometrist I have been going to for years.

At the same time, there are some things that did not change. Old Main, the building in which my office is located, looks exactly the same as it did when I left to go to Montana. Our house is much the same as it was a year ago (though as a result of one of the storms, it needs to be re-shingled; fortunately, the roof is not leaking.) And has been the case for the nearly 50 years we have lived in the Quad Cities (and several centuries before that) the Mississippi River continues to flow from east to west in our neck of the woods as it winds its way to the Gulf of Mexico.