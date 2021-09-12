Column: It's good to be back home

As regular readers of this column know, I spent last year in splendid isolation at our cabin in Montana while teaching my courses online during the pandemic. I am now back home and have returned to teaching in-person in the classroom. It’s good to be back home.
I was gone for 14 months, and a lot changed over those months. The scarlet maple trees in front of our house are much taller than they were when I left to go to Montana. Construction on the new I-74 bridge has progressed significantly. (I recently drove across the new bridge when I crossed the river to go to get a problem with my camera checked out.) On the Augustana campus, an entire new building sprang up while I was gone.
While I was gone, my dentist retired. So also did the optometrist I have been going to for years.
At the same time, there are some things that did not change. Old Main, the building in which my office is located, looks exactly the same as it did when I left to go to Montana. Our house is much the same as it was a year ago (though as a result of one of the storms, it needs to be re-shingled; fortunately, the roof is not leaking.) And has been the case for the nearly 50 years we have lived in the Quad Cities (and several centuries before that) the Mississippi River continues to flow from east to west in our neck of the woods as it winds its way to the Gulf of Mexico.
One of the first things that Ruth and I did when I returned to the Quad Cities was go to Flips for breakfast. Their breakfasts are great. And we ordered take-out from Miss Mamie’s. I ordered my favorite — the horse-radish encrusted salmon with broccoli and the spinach salad with apples and mandarin oranges.
We do have some tree branches that strong winds blew down. Because my old chain saw experienced mortality, I bought a new chain saw, which will convert the tree branches into fire wood. I will fire it up and put it to work in the next week or so.
Most important of all, however, I am back in the classroom. I was so eager to be back in the classroom that I inadvertently went one hour early to my first class before realizing my mistake.
Many of us had naively assumed that the pandemic would have run its course by now. The deadly virus that causes COVID-19 thought otherwise, attacking us with a vicious variant that spreads rapidly. Even though more than 90% of us at Augustana, including students, faculty and staff, have been vaccinated for COVID-19, the college requires that we all wear masks when we are indoors. Though my glasses tend to fog up when I am wearing a mask, it is a decision that I support.
The college is cautiously moving in the direction of resuming many of the activities that were curtailed because of the pandemic — athletic events, music events and many other activities that are an important part of life at Augustana. We are all hopeful that with the high level of vaccination and safety measures, such as face masks, it will be possible to proceed with those activities.
As a result of the pandemic and what we have experienced, we are all wiser in many ways than we were prior to the pandemic. When Augustana shut down on-campus activities half-way through the spring semester of the 2019-2020 academic year and all classes went online, many of us naively believed that within a few months, everything would be back to normal again. How wrong we were.
But even though the pandemic is still with us, and will be for the foreseeable future, we are proceeding with the quiet confidence that we can handle it, come what may. Weathering times of difficulty brings a certain strength that can be gained only by experiencing adversity. We have met that challenge and are stronger for having done so.
