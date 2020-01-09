Column: It's time to champion each other

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Maybe their reasoning wasn’t because they thought using a wheelchair was a negative thing, but making it pretty might allay some of the stress, grief, and angst we were feeling about her cruel, confusing diagnosis. Did having a pretty pink wheelchair instead of a pretty pink tricycle make life seem more normal?

Some parents of children with challenging abilities don’t want the child to be labeled. As much as I didn’t want her to have the syndrome, I wanted others to know about it. Hers was not a condition that was recognizable. This was before medical awareness ribbons were common, and I always wished I had some sort of button I could wear that pointed out our differences. I think if others have a clue about what the needs of a person are, they might help to meet those needs. If we try to hide the needs how can we expect others to accommodate us in a helpful manner?