Column: It's no longer the 'good old days'

"Don, please stay in the car and let the man do his job," my mother would implore. But my father, never the most patient person in the world, would tire of waiting for someone else to do a job that he could do just as well himself. He’d begin pumping on his own, and inevitably an attendant would come running, saying, "Sir, sir, don’t do that!"

I guess Dad was strumming the chord of economic independence with his act of civil disobedience. But if you asked my Mom, she’d say he was just embarrassing us all by not obeying the law.

Sometimes, it’s easy to fall victim to the Good Old Days Syndrome. We like to think of it as a golden age when even the lowest-skilled worker could find a job pumping gas.

But it’s almost always a bad idea to introduce legislation to reduce business efficiency so more people can work.

Milton Friedman, the great Nobel Prize-winning economist, used to tell the story of traveling overseas and seeing a canal being dug by people with shovels. He expressed dismay that there were no tractors or other earth-moving equipment. His host responded that it was a "jobs program." Friedman replied, "If that’s the case, take away their shovels and give them spoons to dig with."

Promoting efficiency is almost always the best policy.