Column: In support of 'counterspeech'

The fact that you believe that your motive for acting like one of Röhm's Brownshirts is pure, does not make your actions any better than those of the Brownshirts.

It has been argued that "very few right-wing personalities have been blocked from speaking on campuses."

That isn't a defense. It's a pathetic admission — an admission that leftist mobs are blocking at least some conservative speakers.

Do you recall the CNN story about how protests against Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos at the University of California-Berkeley turned into riots? Did the university not cancel the event owing to the mob action? Was Yiannopoulos one of the "very few right-wing personalities that have been blocked?"

Why were there many empty seats at President Trump's recent rally in Tulsa?

Was that because TikTok users proposed that Trump opponents could reserve tickets they had no intention of using to block Trump supporters from getting tickets? Were not two of the entrances to the rally blocked for a time? Were the president and his supporters among the "very few right-wing personalities that have been blocked (at least partially)?"