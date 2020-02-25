Column: In need of a dose of humor

A fluffy concoction of cherries in creamy goodness with a butter cracker crust was my favorite dessert made by my mother in the 1960’s. That, and cherry pie, cherry crisp, cherries jubilee, and cherry cobbler are sweets I crave as soon as the calendar turns to February. The red desserts made lovely treats for Valentine’s Day, but in my mind cherry delicacies belong in February due to Washington’s birthday. Because it was once popular to teach a lesson on morality we learned about honesty from the story of George Washington and his father’s cherry tree. It may have been an erroneous Social Studies lesson, but it forever linked our country’s first president to everything cherry.
People are passionate about whomever is their favorite president and it is interesting to hear the reasons for somebody’s choice of favorite POTUS even if that president is not on one’s own list of favorites.
My favorite president is unknown to most. It is the president of the Moline High School Class of 1977.
When I was in school we had class officers in order to plan activities and fundraisers. We also had a class called Student Congress where we were taught parliamentary procedure by the use of Robert’s Rules of Order. One of the most important things I learned in Student Congress was that even though my passion was for a committee of which I was a chairman, it was important for me to be an active participant on other committees. This teamwork is what created a cohesive and productive group. I have used those lessons on formality, cohesiveness and productiveness many times since high school, probably more than I have used trigonometry. Important lessons I learned from our class president have served me well throughout life, as well. I try to make decisions based on what is good for everyone, not just for me or a select group of people. That thought goes with the idea that you can’t please everyone, so aim for what pleases the most people. Yet, the most important thing I learned from our serious, yet jocular, president is that there is humor to be found in every situation no matter how serious.
Just as it is common for the youth of each generation to think the prior generation has ruined the world and for their elders to think the youth are causing the ruin of the world, it is common for people to panic after a presidential election. If the candidate they favored didn’t win, they expect the government to topple during the four years that president will be in office. People post rude, disparaging comments to friends on social media, they click on the little angry face under the comments of others and they unfriend people who have political opinions which do not align with their own. We now have forums where our opinions can be shared instantly with vast amounts of people through posts, comments, tweets, etc. The discord among family and friends with opposing views is not a new phenomenon, it has been happening for generations. Here is an example from April of 1800 written by Thomas Jefferson in a letter to William Hamilton.
"I never considered a difference of opinion in politics, in religion, in philosophy, as cause for withdrawing from a friend." He continues with, "however I have seen during the late political paroxysm here, numbers whom I had highly esteemed, draw off from me, insomuch as to cross the street to avoid meeting me."
If we could adopt Jefferson’s philosophy on friendship, a dose of humor would be the cherry on top.
Anne VandeMoortel is a Moline school nurse, blogger, grandmother of five, Prader-Willi mother, serial hobbyist, and collector of people and their stories.