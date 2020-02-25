Column: In need of a dose of humor

A fluffy concoction of cherries in creamy goodness with a butter cracker crust was my favorite dessert made by my mother in the 1960’s. That, and cherry pie, cherry crisp, cherries jubilee, and cherry cobbler are sweets I crave as soon as the calendar turns to February. The red desserts made lovely treats for Valentine’s Day, but in my mind cherry delicacies belong in February due to Washington’s birthday. Because it was once popular to teach a lesson on morality we learned about honesty from the story of George Washington and his father’s cherry tree. It may have been an erroneous Social Studies lesson, but it forever linked our country’s first president to everything cherry.

When I was in school we had class officers in order to plan activities and fundraisers. We also had a class called Student Congress where we were taught parliamentary procedure by the use of Robert’s Rules of Order. One of the most important things I learned in Student Congress was that even though my passion was for a committee of which I was a chairman, it was important for me to be an active participant on other committees. This teamwork is what created a cohesive and productive group. I have used those lessons on formality, cohesiveness and productiveness many times since high school, probably more than I have used trigonometry. Important lessons I learned from our class president have served me well throughout life, as well. I try to make decisions based on what is good for everyone, not just for me or a select group of people. That thought goes with the idea that you can’t please everyone, so aim for what pleases the most people. Yet, the most important thing I learned from our serious, yet jocular, president is that there is humor to be found in every situation no matter how serious.