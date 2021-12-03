Column: 'Improving' the law

How about allowing the judge to direct the jurors to enter a verdict of "guilty?"

How about abolishing the jury altogether? Why not get rid of an "independent judiciary?" Allow the president to appoint any of his officials to preside over your trial, even if the president, as in the case of Rittenhouse, used his photo in a 2020 campaign ad, claiming President Trump supported white-racism?

Or maybe an indicted man should be required to face trial without an attorney?

If you think such "improvements" could never be a part of American law, you are woefully ignorant of the history of Anglo-American law.

We have a record of the 1603 trial of Sir Walter Raleigh for treason. During that trial, the judges considered themselves part of the prosecution. They helped gather statements from witnesses to be used against Raleigh. They deemed it their duty to see that an indicted man was found guilty. Raleigh was denied counsel.