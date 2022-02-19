Column: Illinois' Safe-T Act is a bad law

Yesterday, in a column about Illinois’ new "SAFE-T Act," I explained how the new law makes it safer for armed robbers and other felons using guns to escape prosecution for at least some of the homicides occasioned by their armed robberies.

To understand how this happens, consider the following scenario:

Imagine you are a 20-year-old man. One day you decide you can make some money if you steal some jewelry from Mrs. Harris, a little old lady who owns a little jewelry shop that you pass every day.

You then ask your friend, Max, to act as your lookout. You take along a gun just in case you need a way to force the old lady into her back room so you can escape.

Your friend takes up his position across the street as lookout. When you enter her store, you push Mrs. Harris out of the way and begin scooping up jewelry. She screams. You draw your gun, but only to threaten her. As you do, a customer enters the shop. Startled, you spin and in a nervous reaction, fire without thinking, instantly killing the teenage girl, Mary Jones.

Officer Blue, just two shops away, hears your gun shot, and draws his gun. He investigates. You see the officer with gun in hand first. Thinking only of escape, you shoot striking the officer. Before he dies, Officer Blue gets off three shots.

The first strikes you in the leg. His second shot misses you, but strikes Mrs. Harris, killing her instantly. As Blue spins and crumples to the ground, he squeezes off his third shot, which somehow strikes and kills your friend, the lookout.

In the hospital, your court-appointed attorney informs you that the state's attorney has charged you with armed robbery with a gun. That you expected. He then says you also are charged with four counts of felony murder.

You are charged with murdering Mrs. Harris, Mary Jones, Officer Blue and Max, your friend.

You are stunned. Doesn’t murder require an intent to kill? You had no such intention. Your only intent was to commit a simple armed robbery and then escape. Furthermore, you didn't kill the shop keeper or Max; Officer Blue did.

Your attorney explains you committed your armed robbery a week too soon. He tells you Democrats in the Legislature just passed a new law called the SAFE-T Act. It was apparently enacted and signed by the Democratic governor, who now are making it safer for criminals to commit armed robberies.

Now, when somebody is killed during your armed robbery, you can't be charged with murder, if those killed were killed by somebody other than you or one of your co-defendants. Unfortunately for you, the law is not retroactive. It makes the streets safer only for armed robbers who committed their armed robberies after the effective date of the SAFE-T Act.

But, you ask: "How can I be charged with killing somebody I didn't kill? That's injustice!"

Your public defender explains: "You intended to rob Mrs. Harris. And when you took the gun along, you intended to use it at least to facilitate your escape. But as a rational man, you knew there was a substantial probability you might have to use the gun. Otherwise, why take it? Moreover, it was entirely foreseeable, if you committed this robbery, somebody might be killed. You also knew the police might be called to the armed robbery, and they might shoot either you, or miss you and kill someone else.

"That too was reasonably foreseeable.

"You put into motion everything that happened in that jewelry store. Everybody knows that armed robberies can go wrong and a natural and probable consequence of an armed robbery is that a perpetrator, a responding cop, a passer-by or even a lookout can he struck and killed by a bullet.

"You knew and could foresee that your armed robbery could result in all those deaths. You chose to act in disregard of the reasonably foreseeable consequences. You are not an innocent victim. You were the prime mover of all these events."

Even if your buddy, Max, hadn’t been killed, he could have been charged with murder, too, even though he never fired a shot. He, too, acted in disregard of the reasonably foreseeable consequences.

So the issue is this: Should an armed robber and his accomplices be responsible for every death that occurs during the course of an armed robbery? Or just those deaths that he or his accomplices personally cause?

Look at it from a different angle: Would any of the people in my scenario be dead if the armed robber and his accomplice hadn’t decided to rob Mrs. Harris’ store? Absent this armed robbery, all these people would still be alive. The robbers set the whole train of events in motion, and they knew – as anyone would – that in any armed robbery with a gun, victims, bystanders, cops and even fellow robbers could get killed. Thus, the murder charges.

The deceptively labeled SAFE-T Act, like Illinois' bail "reform," is a fraud upon the public enacted into law by fools who lack the common sense to hold public office.

John Donald O'Shea, of Moline, is a retired circuit judge and regular columnist.

