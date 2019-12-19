Column: Ignorance is not bliss

I read so many books in 2019 that I had a miserably hard time trying to decide which ones to include in my "favorites" list this year.

Usually, I present a roster of books that are diverse, but not specifically about diversity — books that blur our differences while sharpening the issues that affect us all, regardless of our race, ethnicity or gender.

This year, the issues are as sharp as knives, and the books I'm suggesting could fit in the self-improvement category because they're more educational than entertaining. In fact, most of these books will make you feel angry, sad or helpless.

But even informed helplessness is better than going through life being sure that things are one way, when in fact there are many forces at work — forces that either we never became aware of or that simply didn't exist in the innocence of our younger years.

Get ready to learn.

First up is "Invisible Women: Data Bias in a World Designed for Men," by Caroline Criado Perez. This is not the type of book I would usually read — it's common knowledge, at least to very petite women who shop for the latest fashions in the children's section, that it's a world designed for guys. But, oh boy, there's so much more to it.