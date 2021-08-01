Column: If I gave out gold medals

Every day I hear of youth stealing cars, even in broad daylight. Some days I worry about the morality of today’s kids; other days I am shown the compassion, kindness, and empathy of kids who are not thieves. I was near a diving board at a public pool recently. It was a joy to see the excited faces of kids jumping, diving and flipping into the water. Children raced off the board one after another until there was a standstill as one boy walked slowly to the end of the diving board where he then stood frozen. He stared down at the water, crossed his arms, wrung his hands, glanced around and tried to muster up the courage to make the jump. He decided against jumping and trudged back to descend the stairs. While he was at the end of the board, the line became longer as the others waited for their turn. I could hear the comments being made, not one was derisive or negative. The children encouraged him rather than taunting or teasing. Their encouragement helped him make multiple attempts throughout the afternoon. He didn’t jump off the board that day, but he dove from the side of the pool. I bet if I had been there the next day I would have seen him plunge off the board.