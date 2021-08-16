Column: If Democrats want to win, they'll listen to Jim

Clyburn got involved in the special election after Turner appeared onstage with rapper and activist Killer Mike at an economic town hall back in June. Turner agreed with Killer Mike when he called Clyburn “incredibly stupid” for backing Biden. Clyburn shared he had no plans to go to Cleveland or to get physically involved in the campaign until the Turner campaign invited him in. “That’s the kind of BS that sent me to Cleveland,” he said.

To bring this story a little closer to home, just one day after the Ohio election, Missouri’s Bush went out on the steps of the Capitol yet again and told reporters: “I’m going to make sure I have security because I know I have had attempts on my life, and I have too much work to do. There are too many people [who] need help right now for me to allow that. So, if I end up spending $200,000, if I spend 10 more dollars on it — you know what? I get to be here to do the work. So suck it up, and defunding the police has to happen. We need to defund the police and put that money into social safety nets.” Bush may have been emboldened after her “win” regarding the eviction moratorium. Biden was pressured into issuing a revised eviction moratorium by progressives like Bush, even after he had questioned his power to do so. Biden admitted that what he was about to do was probably unconstitutional.