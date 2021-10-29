Column: Identity and a new puppy

I kept thinking if I held out long enough, she would lose interest and somebody else would adopt the pooch.

But her ardor remained undiminished and nobody else wanted that mutt. So, I gave in. When I went to pick him up, the volunteer said they knew little about him other than he and his littermates were found abandoned and that she just felt sure he was a Labrador/Shepherd mix.

But after he came home, he didn’t grow much, and he seemed far too small to be either of those large breeds. Every night he would curl up by the dinner table and we would debate his pedigree.

My sister in-law said she thought he was part Rhodesian ridgeback. My wife suggested pit bull. I just felt sure he was part coonhound. But Caitlin would give him a hug and just say, "I don’t care."

The ongoing debate reminded me a bit of a journalism dilemma.

Typically, reporters covering a trial will describe a jury by its racial and ethnic composition.

Since reporters cannot talk to jurors during a trial, it becomes a guessing game. Is she Italian or Hispanic? Is he Black or bi-racial? Is Juror No. 10 an Indian American? Or maybe he’s Middle Eastern?

We live in a nation where identity is increasingly ambiguous.