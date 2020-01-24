Column: Hunter Biden for John Bolton is a good trade

Ever since Republicans began clamoring for Hunter Biden to testify in President Trump's impeachment hearings, I've wondered why Democrats didn't just say yes.

And now, according to the Washington Post, a few Senate Democrats are trying to make it happen, offering to support calling former Vice President Joe Biden's son to testify in the Senate in exchange for Republicans agreeing to call former Trump national security adviser John Bolton. Here's hoping they find the votes to make it happen.

Yes, I know! The younger Biden isn't on trial here — Trump is. And yes, I know! It's weird and hypocritical for Republicans who argue that corporations should be free to manage their own affairs would complain about a Ukrainian company doing what U.S. businesses do all the time: giving board seats to people whose main qualification appears to be their political connections. Ahem, Paul Ryan sits on the board of Fox Corp. Other examples are legion.

Besides, the Senate should hear from Bolton, acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney and any other witness with firsthand knowledge of Trump's actions regarding Ukraine last summer. It's astounding that a member of Congress sitting in judgment of Trump would simply accept the White House's brushoff and Trump's attempt to hide his bad acts behind a shield of executive privilege.