Column: Hundreds of cases of injustice

Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt has refused to prosecute more than half of the protest-related cases referred to his office by law enforcement officials in Portland, Oregon. That's 543 cases that will never be tried.

Why? Schmidt says he's acting — or, more accurately, not acting — in the "interest of justice." To be clear, he's not saying there's insufficient evidence or some other legal impediment to prosecution. He's just saying that he won't do his job.

By refusing to uphold the law, Schmidt's perverse sense of "justice" can only encourage rioters in Portland to continue their criminal activity night after night.

Certainly, that's the case with Peter Curtis, who goes by the name of Tabitha Poppins. Arrested at least five times since the Portland "protests" began, Poppins described Schmidt's policy not to prosecute many protest-related crimes as a "win."

And Poppins sure knows how to celebrate. Mere hours after having being bailed out of jail for riotous offenses, Poppins was living it up at another riot, banging a bucket while standing atop a stolen table burning in the street.