Column: How to get out of the COVID-19 bunker

One big factor keeping officials from reopening economies and schools — and ordinary citizens from resuming their normal lives — is uncertainty. We know that people can get COVID-19 and infect others — even if they don't look or feel sick.

If we could determine who has the disease and who doesn't, then those with COVID could stay home and the rest of us — especially those at lower risk — could go about our lives. Unfortunately, we haven't had a quick and easy way to test for the presence of the disease. Until now.

A good screening test should be cheap, quick, easy to administer, sensitive and broadly available. Last month, the FDA cleared a new rapid coronavirus test from Abbott Laboratories for use. It meets the first four criteria. Each test costs $5. It takes only 15 minutes to get results. It's far more user-friendly. (You don't have to stick the swab up your nose like earlier tests.) And it has a 97.1% sensitivity rate — much better than the "temperature check" screening methods that fail to capture the 54% of patients with no fever.

As for the fifth criterion, well, we're making progress. Last week President Donald Trump announced that the federal government had purchased 150 million of the rapid test kits, for distribution to states, tribes and other jurisdictions.