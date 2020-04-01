Column: How to emerge healthier post-coronavirus

It’s been said numerous times over the last few weeks that "we are in uncharted water," with the coronavirus pandemic shutting down much of the U.S. and global economy. The closing of places of public assembly, cancellation of major sporting and political events, and — in a growing number of states — "shelter in place" orders have all forced us to change the way we live and interact with each other.
Yet these waters are not completely uncharted. A series in this paper considered how the nation dealt with the Spanish Flu pandemic just over 100 years ago, when more people died in this country from the flu than were U.S. fatalities in World War I. The Great Depression of 1929 left nearly 25% of the population without jobs and shook our democracy to its roots.
What we learned from these past experiences is how people react and what works in dealing with such society-jarring events.
Broadly speaking, we seem to react in one of two ways.
For some, the challenge represents a threat to be dealt with angrily and fearfully. These folks hoard what they can — from toilet paper to firearms — and treat their neighbors as part of the threat.
Fortunately, most of us choose the second path. This path sees the crisis as a challenge best faced by working together to solve our common problem.
Now, ironically, one of the best ways of containing the spread of an illness like the coronavirus involves physical separation: keeping people from coming too close to one another, so as to contain the contagion.
But physical separation does not mean social isolation. Church congregations have switched to Facebook worship services. Colleges and public schools are going to online instruction. And individuals are giving time and resources to help agencies struggling to meet public health needs. Throughout history, whenever we faced a major social or economic crises like a pandemic or Depression, what got us through the challenge was this same strong spirit of social cohesiveness. This spirit causes us to think more about each other and to make sacrifices for the common good.
As we look ahead, measures both "local" and "global" present themselves. As noted, physical separation currently represents one of the best ways of containing the pandemic. Reinforced hand hygiene and physical exercise also help reduce risks of illness.
On a broader social level, we’re learning of the critical need to adequately fund medical research — which we have not done in recent years — to anticipate problems and find cures for the emerging range of biological threats we face. Likewise, setting priorities that keep people healthy — like universal, affordable healthcare and wellness programs — can help prevent or limit major health emergencies.
This pandemic also underscores the need to work cooperatively with other nations to find solutions to truly global problems. Simply put, pandemics know no borders.
Finally, we need to turn away from the politics of hate and resentment that have gained way too much traction in our country these last few years. They simply divide and distract.
Often in these columns, I have cited our 16th president, Abraham Lincoln, who in another time of national emergency called on Americans to be touched by "the better angels of our nature".
That call today rings more urgently than ever as we face the current health crisis. For if we respond to our "better angels" and pull together as we’re now doing, we can emerge from the present situation stronger, more united, and more socially and economically healthy than ever before.
Mark Schwiebert, a lawyer, is a former mayor of Rock Island.
