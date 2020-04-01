Column: How to emerge healthier post-coronavirus

It’s been said numerous times over the last few weeks that "we are in uncharted water," with the coronavirus pandemic shutting down much of the U.S. and global economy. The closing of places of public assembly, cancellation of major sporting and political events, and — in a growing number of states — "shelter in place" orders have all forced us to change the way we live and interact with each other.

Yet these waters are not completely uncharted. A series in this paper considered how the nation dealt with the Spanish Flu pandemic just over 100 years ago, when more people died in this country from the flu than were U.S. fatalities in World War I. The Great Depression of 1929 left nearly 25% of the population without jobs and shook our democracy to its roots.

What we learned from these past experiences is how people react and what works in dealing with such society-jarring events.

Broadly speaking, we seem to react in one of two ways.

For some, the challenge represents a threat to be dealt with angrily and fearfully. These folks hoard what they can — from toilet paper to firearms — and treat their neighbors as part of the threat.