Column: How the war went wrong

“I believed Pakistan was an ally. I deluded myself. … I should have been much more forceful at shining the light on the fact that Pakistan was not an ally. They were giving safe haven to the Taliban despite the billions of dollars we were spending. And of course Osama bin Laden was killed (by a stealthy U.S. military operation) living in a big house down the street from the military academy in Pakistan. Those were two areas where I misread it.”

Unfortunately, no one in the Pentagon’s mini-press Q&A asked Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin (a former general in Afghanistan) or Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley why they failed to have a worst-case scenario plan when Afghanistan’s military and government suddenly collapsed. What were they thinking when we all saw reports of massive Afghan corruption that made Uncle Sam Afghanistan’s Uncle Pockets? And reports of Taliban paying masses of Afghan troops to desert but leave their weapons behind?