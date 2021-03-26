Column: How about some equal justice

"If two or more persons conspire to injure, oppress, threaten, or intimidate any person in any State, Territory, Commonwealth, Possession, or District in the free exercise or enjoyment of any right or privilege secured to him by the Constitution or laws of the United States, or because of his having so exercised the same; or

"If two or more persons go in disguise on the highway, or on the premises of another, with intent to prevent or hinder his free exercise or enjoyment of any right or privilege so secured—

"They shall be ﬁned under this title or imprisoned not more than ten years, or both; and if death results from the acts committed in violation of this section or if such acts include kidnapping or an attempt to kidnap, aggravated sexual abuse or an attempt to commit aggravated sexual abuse, or an attempt to kill, they shall be ﬁned under this title or imprisoned for any term of years or for life, or both, or may be sentenced to death."

In U.S. v. Guest, the U.S. Supreme Court held that a violation of 18 U.S.C. Section 241 requires proof of "speciﬁc intent" to deprive the victim of a constitutional right. But "speciﬁc intent" can be inferred from the surrounding circumstances.