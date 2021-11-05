Column: How a gun accident affected one of Illinois' greatest sons

Always assume the gun is loaded.

Those words were bored into my brain by my father and older brother when I was only 8- or 9-years-old and learning how to handle firearms on the farm.

One time, we were leaving the field and my brother ordered me to unload my rifle. I popped out the clip and handed it to him.

He said, "Are you sure the gun is unloaded?"

I said it was.

"Are you certain?"

"Yes," I said rather indignantly.

He took the rifle from me and jacked a round from the chamber. I looked down at my Keds, embarrassed.

I thought about that incident this past week when I read about Alec Baldwin accidentally killing someone on a movie set. Someone apparently handed him a firearm and told him it wasn’t loaded with live ammunition.

He believed what he was told and inadvertently killed one person and wounded another.

I can’t imagine the remorse someone must feel in such a situation. But there is a lesson from Illinois’ history that shows such a mistake need not stand in the way of a person's future.