Column: Hopes for the future

As I interact with these children, I can’t help but wonder what their futures will hold. I hope I will be around to see them become adults and possibly parents themselves. I never had the opportunity to know my great-grandparents, but am privileged to watch my grandchildren have a close relationship with their great-grandmother. She gets to be involved in the lives of 15 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. She is tickled pink that the parents of her third great-great grandchild visited her to announce this new baby will be born before a new year begins. She attends the young one’s sporting events with the mettle of a mail carrier; no snow, rain, heat, nor gloom of night will keep her from cheering on her athletes. She is the first on her feet for a standing ovation when one of her performers is onstage, she answers ridiculous riddles with a gleam in her eyes, listens intently while a little author reads compositions to her, gets up and boogies during family room dance parties, is willing to learn new board games, howling with laughter while playing, and after all of that, still has the energy to quench their hunger and thirst, and to fold laundry.