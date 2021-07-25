Column: Hopes for the future

I sat on the fluffy mattress and fumbled around the bedside table in search of a lamp switch. When the lamp turned on, light sparkled from the lamp base. The base started life as a cylindrical vase with a design cut into its Bohemian lead crystal. Originally belonging to my son’s great-grandmother, the vase was handed down to him by my mother who had turned it into a lamp. The last time I had seen it was when she was still alive and light glittered into her living room through the crystal. Seeing the sparkling light felt like a good-night hug from my mom as I tucked myself into my son’s bed to start a week of tending to his five children while he and his wife took a short getaway trip.
The following morning I draped my nightgown over a quilt rack that had belonged to my parents and in the next few days I did craft projects and played games with the children and their grandmother on a dining room table that had once belonged to my son’s great-aunt.
The children are five distinct personalities with such strong genetics running through them that I sometimes think I have entered a time-warp and am actually speaking with my son or daughter instead of his offspring.
The heirlooms around the house represent the family’s past as much as the genetics, which are apparent in the children’s blonde hair or blue eyes or the ability to roll one’s tongue. Other ancestral traits the children exhibit are: strength of conviction, ready laughter, relentless curiosity and an affinity for swimming.
As I interact with these children, I can’t help but wonder what their futures will hold. I hope I will be around to see them become adults and possibly parents themselves. I never had the opportunity to know my great-grandparents, but am privileged to watch my grandchildren have a close relationship with their great-grandmother. She gets to be involved in the lives of 15 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. She is tickled pink that the parents of her third great-great grandchild visited her to announce this new baby will be born before a new year begins. She attends the young one’s sporting events with the mettle of a mail carrier; no snow, rain, heat, nor gloom of night will keep her from cheering on her athletes. She is the first on her feet for a standing ovation when one of her performers is onstage, she answers ridiculous riddles with a gleam in her eyes, listens intently while a little author reads compositions to her, gets up and boogies during family room dance parties, is willing to learn new board games, howling with laughter while playing, and after all of that, still has the energy to quench their hunger and thirst, and to fold laundry.
I hope I will follow in her footsteps someday as a great-grandmother, except for the laundry part.
A healthy dose of competition and rivalry has been displayed this week during games of Wiffle ball, Ticket to Ride, and Sharks and Minnows, but when it’s important this small band of humans takes care of each other. During a stormy night, the two older girls soothed the youngest sister’s fears. The eldest assisted two sleepy preschoolers up the stairs at bedtime. The youngest two took care of the dog, even the stinky jobs. I believe compassion, kindness and integrity will be integral parts of their future as they are parts of their present.
In this house of my son, sleep his five children, his mother, his father, and his grandmother, surrounded by recollections of previous generations and hints of future generations.
Anne VandeMoortel, a regular columnist, is a Moline school nurse, blogger, grandmother of five, Prader-Willi mother, serial hobbyist, and collector of people and their stories.