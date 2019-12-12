Column: Hope for Illinois

But that’s not to say driver’s license photography didn’t have at least one fan in the office.

There was one career employee of the facility who would run over to the camera every time an attractive woman would walk in. A bit breathlessly he would say, "I’ll take her picture, Scott."

He’d elbow me aside and start snapping away.

Inevitably, he’d shoot four or five photos of the woman. He’d put one on her driver’s license and the other three or four in his billfold. During slow times at the facility he’d sort through his collection of 1-inch by 1 1/4-inch photos, commenting on the physical attributes of each female.

He was a Democratic patronage hire. In case you think I’m picking on the Democrats, the Republican hires weren’t any better.

"In that era, I’d say 25 percent of the patronage people weren’t qualified for their jobs. Another 25 percent were marginally qualified and remainder could do the job," said Jim Nowlan, a former state lawmaker and longtime statehouse observer.

The folks were there not because of merit but because of political connections. Advancement and job security were purchased one political fundraising ticket at a time.