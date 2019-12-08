Column: Hope extinguished in China

In 2010 and 2011, I was a visiting professor at the Shanghai Normal University School of Philosophy. It was an exciting time to be there, a time when there was growing interest in Western thought.
On one of my first days on the campus of Shanghai Normal University, a Chinese student stopped me on the sidewalk and said, “I want to have conversation about Kant.” In nearly a half century of teaching here in the United States, I have never had a student stop me and say that he or she wanted to talk about Immanuel Kant, the influential German philosopher of the Age of Enlightenment.
When I was invited to give a lecture at Zhejiang University in Hangzhou, I met a graduate student who was writing her doctoral dissertation on Reinhold Niebuhr, in the judgement of many the most influential American theologian of the Twentieth Century.
The class I taught at Shanghai Normal University was a course on Western thought, focusing particular attention on Western ethical thought. I taught the class in English. The graduate students in my classes were required to take at least two courses taught in English.
While in China, I met a law school professor who was active in labor reform. He was fond of saying, "Workplace democracy, then local democracy, and then freedom!" As did many others, he viewed Xi Jinping, who was in line to become the next president of China, as a reformer who would bring a greater measure of freedom to China.
Xi Jinping turned out not to be a reformer but rather an autocrat preoccupied with consolidating his own power. He secured for himself concurrent appointments to several other high-level government positions. In 2018 he pushed through a constitutional amendment removing the term limits for president and vice president.
Under President Xi’s leadership, censorship has been increased. In July of 2017, even Winnie the Pooh was blocked from social media for allegedly being a corrupting influence on Chinese children.
President Xi is especially hostile to Western notions of journalism and freedom of the press. Facebook is blocked in China.
These repressive measures are but the tip of the iceberg. The Xinjiang region in northwest China, which theoretically is an autonomous region, is the home of the Uyghurs, a predominantly Muslim population which is ethnically similar to the population of Turkey. They have expressed a desire for a greater degree of independence from the central government in Beijing. The central government is adamantly opposed to that.
Documents smuggled out of China that have been published in the New York Times indicate that as many as a million Uyghers and other ethnic minorities in Xinjiang (out of an estimated population of 23 million) have been rounded up and sent to detention camps for indoctrination. There are reports of college students from Xinjiang returning home at the end of the semester only to discover that their parents are nowhere to be found.
Then there is the situation in Hong Kong, which officially is the "Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People’s Republic of China." From 1842-1997 it was a British colony in which Western values such as democracy and freedom of the press took root. In 1997, control of the densely-populated city was returned to China but Hong Kong was allowed to keep its system of government and market-based economy in keeping with the principle of "one country, two systems." Hong Kong has its own currency. Travelers going from Hong Kong to mainland China need to go through customs.
For several months, pro-democracy demonstrators in Hong Kong demanded withdrawal of an extradition bill which they feared would allow extradition to mainland China. The extradition bill was ultimately withdrawn, though the demonstrations continued.
In the recent district council election, the pro-democracy group was rewarded with its largest electoral landslide in Hong Kong history, while the pro-Beijing camp suffered its largest electoral defeat ever. How President Xi, who presumably is not at all pleased with what is happening in Hong Kong, responds to this remains to be seen.
Back to mainland China. I am greatly dismayed by what is happening there. I grieve for my Chinese friends — friends with whom I no longer have contact because communication with them has been blocked. I do not have plans to return to China. As a purveyor of Western values of freedom and democracy, I probably would not be allowed to enter the country.
Daniel E. Lee is the Marian Taft Cannon Professor in the Humanities at Augustana; danlee@augustana.edu.