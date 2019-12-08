Column: Hope extinguished in China

Then there is the situation in Hong Kong, which officially is the "Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People’s Republic of China." From 1842-1997 it was a British colony in which Western values such as democracy and freedom of the press took root. In 1997, control of the densely-populated city was returned to China but Hong Kong was allowed to keep its system of government and market-based economy in keeping with the principle of "one country, two systems." Hong Kong has its own currency. Travelers going from Hong Kong to mainland China need to go through customs.

For several months, pro-democracy demonstrators in Hong Kong demanded withdrawal of an extradition bill which they feared would allow extradition to mainland China. The extradition bill was ultimately withdrawn, though the demonstrations continued.

In the recent district council election, the pro-democracy group was rewarded with its largest electoral landslide in Hong Kong history, while the pro-Beijing camp suffered its largest electoral defeat ever. How President Xi, who presumably is not at all pleased with what is happening in Hong Kong, responds to this remains to be seen.

Back to mainland China. I am greatly dismayed by what is happening there. I grieve for my Chinese friends — friends with whom I no longer have contact because communication with them has been blocked. I do not have plans to return to China. As a purveyor of Western values of freedom and democracy, I probably would not be allowed to enter the country.

Daniel E. Lee is the Marian Taft Cannon Professor in the Humanities at Augustana; danlee@augustana.edu.

