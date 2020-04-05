Column: Holy week in the time of COVID-19

Today, Christian churches observe Palm Sunday, the beginning of Holy Week, the most sacred period in the church calendar. When I was a kid, growing up in St. Thomas Parish in Memphis, it meant being in the pews every day.
On Sunday, at all the masses, palms were handed out to commemorate Jesus’ entrance into Jerusalem, a symbolic act of defiance against the city’s Roman occupiers. At High Mass. the men and boys’ choir sang, with my friend, Isadore Johnson, featured as the principal soprano soloist.
Things toned down a bit until Holy Thursday,, which commemorated Jesus’s last supper, the Jewish Passover meal. This was followed by Good Friday’s solemn Triduum, which concentrated on Jesus’ three hours on the cross and also summarized the three days of his Passion. Then Holy Saturday (my favorite, since the Lenten fast ended at noon and my sister Julia and I could dig into a pile of previously-forbidden chocolate). A lengthy Easter Vigil was held that night.
The Italian congregation jammed Easter Sunday’s High Mass, when even the grown men who had stopped attending Mass, made their twice-a-year appearance. (Christmas got them on their knees as well.) The whole week involved activities in and out of church, in some of which I was involved, starting as altar boy, working my way up to master of ceremonies.
All this came to mind as we enter this day under orders not to assemble in groups, not even for such traditional, sacred rites. The Diocese of Peoria and the Diocese of Davenport (which encompass Rock Island and Scott counties) suspended public worship through Easter. It was the responsible thing to do, but still stunning and, in my memory, unprecedented.
That’s where we are, in this disconcerting time of the coronavirus pandemic. For a nation so confident and self-assured, it is not only humbling, but more than a little scary. Not only do we not know for sure how to cope with this sub-microscopic menace, but we seem unable to organize a coordinated effort to use what knowledge and technology we have to fight it.
The quarantine is the oldest method humanity has used to protect itself from such an outbreak. From the Black Death of medieval times to the 1918-1919 Spanish Flu. Through more recent frights (polio, AIDS, Ebola, SARS, and MERS), self-isolation is the one sure method we turn to when nothing else seems to work.
Canceling religious services would appear to be a prioritization of reason over faith, the secular over the sacred. It is a natural instinct to pray for divine intervention when faced with an overwhelming disaster. And praying together builds solidarity and affords some comfort. But, lacking a vaccine or any proven medicine leaves us with no other choice. Many denominations are streaming services, including many Catholic churches in this area. In Italy, the church has dithered about how to react, but it seems to be taking a similar approach.
The Mormon Church has suspended in-person services for the duration as have many other denominations. Even Muslims have been told to cancel plans for making the Hajj, the all-important, once-in-a-lifetime obligation to make a pilgrimage to Mecca.
A few fundamentalist megachurches down south are resisting these orders. Rodney Howard-Browne, pastor of the River at Tampa Bay Church, held services for his 4,000 members, defying a county-wide ban. He was arrested and booked last Monday for unlawful assembly and violating quarantine orders during a public emergency. He posted bail, claiming that his services are essential.
He is not alone in his defiance of the law, nor in his assertion that church services are essential. Also, the lack of a federal isolation or distancing order gives the pastor and other resisters an excuse for following their own rules.
All of which makes me wonder what happened to our Constitution. It was adopted to replace the Articles of Confederation, which left the colonies free to shape their own structures, while simply urging them to cooperate. The Founding Fathers replaced the Articles, realizing that a piecemeal approach wouldn’t work, as we are demonstrating now, with state governors both cooperating and competing with each other in the absence of federal authority and competence.
Attending church services has been a part of life in this country. There was no mandate to do so — church and state cannot be combined in a democracy — but the devotion to liberty was accompanied by a strong inclination to worship freely.
Still religious freedom exists within the law. In the grip of a national calamity, all liberty is being somewhat curtailed in the interest of public safety. As Florida State Attorney Andrew Warren admonished Pastor Howard-Browne:
"I’d remind the good pastor of Mark 12:31 which said there’s no more important commandment than to love thy neighbor as thyself. Loving your neighbors is protecting them, not jeopardizing their health by exposing them to this deadly virus."
Don Wooten is a former Illinois state senator and a regular columnist. Email him at: donwooten4115@gmail.com.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!