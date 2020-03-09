Column: Hitchhiking and a murder of crows

RURAL AMERICA – Often times I forget; I forget what it was like to not have any money. I went through some years with no money but it was a long time ago, when I was young and able to hustle enough to get by. I was reminded of those days when pulling up to an ATM at my bank to withdraw some cash. The person who used the machine ahead of me left the receipt hanging out of the machine so I looked at it, and after withdrawing $60.00 from the account there was all of $1.61 remaining. My heart ached.

At almost 23 I was finally able to afford a car, sort of. It was 14 years old and had a blown engine, so my dad and I pulled the engine and dropped in another one. I still have the "Ernie Banks Louisville Slugger" bat we used for leverage getting the new engine in to place. The bat is very beat-up and, as such, priceless.