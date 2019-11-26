As a child of the 1950s and '60s, I fall squarely in the middle of the baby-boom generation which, because of its considerable size, has during our lives profoundly shaped the world we live in; and which is now well advanced into the ranks of the retired and senior citizens of our country. Though not myself yet retired, many of my friends and family have arrived at this station in life and the altered worldview it can bring. This may arise from growing concerns about health care and its affordability, particularly when faced with living on fixed incomes in a time of economic uncertainty. And these circumstances can produce some interesting, if not entirely surprising, results.
For baby boomers grew up under the influence of Dwight Eisenhower’s civic-mindedness; JFK’s challenge to "Ask not what your country can do for you; ask what you can do for your country"; and Martin Luther King Jr.’s vision of a nation that judged us "Not by the color of our skin, but by the content of our character". These influences shaped boomers, who marched for civil rights, enrolled in the Peace Corps, and supported America’s leadership in the world — if not necessarily the war in Vietnam. In our youth, we largely preached and practiced tolerance, inclusiveness, and equal opportunity for all; as well as our nation’s duty to deal responsibly with our global environment.
And yet … now the bedrock of Donald Trump’s support lies among aging, mostly white, male baby boomers. How could boomers support someone who abandons our allies, sells out our farmers, mocks our heroes, denies climate change, condones racism, and eagerly consorts with dictators like Putin in Russia and Kim Jong Un in North Korea?
As one who is part of that generation, I see forces at work that go beyond the increasing conservatism that often accompanies growing older. For in our lifetimes, the changes have been so rapid and dramatic that it can prompt one to want to tap the brakes — if not stomp on them.
Consider how far technology has advanced. It gives us instant information on nearly every subject, but also breaks down expectations of privacy we’ve always had. Technology has also eliminated tens of thousands of jobs, with robots or computers taking over what for centuries gave people employment. Civil wars prompted by tyrants and corruption — sometimes with our unwitting cooperation — have driven waves of immigrants to our shores and borders. Immigration has been fueled as well by world population doubling, and then doubling again within our lifetimes, making resources more scarce and pollution worse — and causing climate change disasters that pummel coastlines and cities, farmland and prairies, displacing additional multitudes of people.
Social changes have likewise raced forward. LGBTQ perceptions have shifted tectonically over the last 30 years; as have issues of gender equality and respect.
Each change has disrupted the world boomers thought we knew and triggered sometimes extreme reactions. As noted above, these reactions can be reinforced by health care and economic uncertainties. Unfortunately, some — notably Fox News and certain right-wing talk show hosts — have stoked fear and reaction by regularly distorting facts or by simply making things up. Donald Trump has amplified this, by cries of "fake news" whenever the media reports what he actually said or did that turns out to be either foolish and embarrassing, or even criminal.
In the midst of all this, when the pace and quantity of change can seem so unsettling, we boomers need to stop and recall the values the "Greatest Generation" taught us: about civic-mindedness; about being civil to one another in our communications; and about asking what we can do to make things better, instead of just complaining that the world is all messed up.
Perhaps, if we remember what we were taught, we may find our values and those of the Generation X and Millennials coming after us are more in line with each other than we first realized.