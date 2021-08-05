Column: Helping those who help others

And there is the rub. In the American caste system, the homeless have become our untouchables.

They are the ones many folks want out of sight and out of mind.

I’ve fallen into that trap myself. Last winter, I was in the Springfield public library researching used car prices. (I’m too cheap to buy a Kelly Blue Book.) A man wearing a bathrobe kept coming over to the reference desk and asking questions while I stood there. The reference librarian was patient and humane.

But I became a bit annoyed and thought: Why is he getting more attention from this librarian than I am?

As soon as that thought crossed my mind, I knew I needed to check my middle-class privilege at the door. After all, I don’t have any more right to use a public amenity — whether it’s a public library, a sidewalk or a street — than the fellow wandering about the bookshelves in his bathrobe.

And, hey, I’ve devoted my life to free speech and free expression. Every week I get letters from those who like what I write — and those who don’t. If all speech were popular, it wouldn’t need to be protected.