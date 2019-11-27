Ahh, Thanksgiving is finally upon us. Turkey and stuffing and mashed potatoes and Aunt Mildred’s famous yams.
Aunt Mildred’s yams used to be the trickiest thing I had to negotiate at Thanksgiving. I’m not a fan of yams to begin with. Conventional wisdom says you bake yams with lots of butter and brown sugar and they become delicious. I will concede this is true. However, with the amount of butter it takes to break through that inherent yamminess, you may as well just drink a butter and brown sugar smoothie.
That said, Aunt Mildred’s yams were not delicious, even by yam standards. They had the consistency of paving bricks mixed with roofing tar. There was no butter or brown sugar. As far as I could make out, the flavor came mostly from motor oil and chunks of hair from her pet dachshund.
I was a resourceful kid who found I could avoid eating dachshund fur without hurting Aunt Mildred’s feelings by pointing out the side window. "Heavens be!" I would say, "Is that a blue-winged teal?"
I don’t know what a blue-winged teal is, but I learned as a wee lad that Aunt Mildred will stare intensely out a window for a solid two minutes if she thinks she might see a blue-winged teal. That gave me time to scoop the yams off my plate, dash to the back deck where I’d conveniently left a bottle of wine to cool. Then I'd chuck the yams off the deck, where a family of raccoons would look at them and say, "Yams? No thank you. We’ll leave these yams here and go eat congealed clumps of spoiled milk out of the dumpster behind Hy-Vee."
Then, I would reappear with that bottle and pour wine for the grown-ups, as Aunt Mildred talked about the beauty of blue-winged teals.
This was a time-honored family tradition.
The truth about holidays like Thanksgiving is, sometimes the weirdest things create the most vivid memories. The first time I cooked a turkey was when we were living in faculty housing at Colby College in central Maine. We invited students who couldn’t travel home for Thanksgiving to come to our apartment for dinner. Most international students went to a restaurant to eat, which was the smart move. But we did have one student take us up on the offer. I cooked a turkey that was so dry I nearly had to borrow a chain saw to cut into it. It was like trying to eat a bowling ball that had been encased in chalk, with the slightest hint of thyme.
I have since learned how to properly cook a delicious turkey, but none of them are as memorable as that monstrosity I cooked the first time.
The most fun I’ve ever had at a family holiday was one year when I was snowed in and couldn’t travel. We all agreed to have Thanksgiving another time. So in February, I met my parents, my sister, my brother-in-law, my cousin, and my favorite aunt and uncle in Las Vegas. None of us even gamble. We chose Vegas because the flights were cheap and the weather was warmer than any place in the Midwest.
Thanksgiving doesn’t have to be a cold November with turkey and mashed potatoes. It can be a Cirque du Soleil show on the Vegas Strip in February. This year we’re not even having turkey. We’re having seared sea scallops in a garlic butter lemon sauce.
I may, however, cook some yams to a brick-like consistency, toss in a little dog hair, and throw them off the back deck, just to keep some traditions alive.