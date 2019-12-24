Column: Happy Christmas, but leave your banjo in the car

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The kitchen was where you could find food from the potluck. There was a punch bowl for everyone on the table, and a punch bowl kept up high that was only for grown-ups. The more grown-ups drank from that punch bowl, the louder and wobblier they would get.

There would be new grown-ups every year. There were the usual assortment of aunts and uncles, but Grandma’s house was open to anyone. If someone had a friend from out of town, or simply met someone on the street who didn’t have a place to go for Christmas, they were always welcome at Grandma’s.

Most of the raucousness came from impromptu jam sessions in the living room. My dad is a jazz musician and most of the extended family were musicians of some sort. Some of them played professionally, some played — well, I’m not sure how to put it — some of them made music that sounded as if a million geese had eaten bad chili, and were subjecting the world to all manner of screeches and flatulence.

It usually began with Grandma at the piano, playing some traditional ragtime — usually Scott Joplin. Her sister would sit next to her on the piano bench and join in. They could both really play, so that was fun. My dad would pull out either his trombone or his bass. Then one of my uncles would join in on banjo and that’s when all mayhem would break out.