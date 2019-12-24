Column: Happy Christmas, but leave your banjo in the car

Christmas is here, and I’m celebrating with a banjo-free nap.
A ban on banjos might seem like a strange way to celebrate Christmas, but it’s a necessity for me. As a wee lad, Christmas was a raucous affair. Not because of the kids, but because of the adults. The annual frenzy of my sister and I ripping open presents under the tree at first light was merely a starter course for the madness that would ensue.
Around noon, we would go to Grandma’s house for Christmas lunch. In most families, going to Grandma’s probably means a rather sedate experience featuring a ham and hard candies that have been on Grandma’s counter since the Eisenhower administration.
Not so for us. There were — I would estimate — roughly a thousand people packed into Grandma’s house every Christmas. The actual number was probably somewhere between twenty and fifty people throughout the day, but as a kid, it sure seemed like a thousand people. Most of them were adults, and adults take up so much more room than children, especially when they’re yammering about inane subjects like mortgages and gallstones.
I recognized the grown-up cliques from an early age. There were the men who liked to drink Pabst and yell at the TV, watching some sport where grown men in tights just randomly run into each other, then more grown men would climb on top of the pile of other men. They would sequester themselves in the football room and talk loudly about how everything was better in the old days. I knew that was rubbish and wanted no part of it.
The kitchen was where you could find food from the potluck. There was a punch bowl for everyone on the table, and a punch bowl kept up high that was only for grown-ups. The more grown-ups drank from that punch bowl, the louder and wobblier they would get.
There would be new grown-ups every year. There were the usual assortment of aunts and uncles, but Grandma’s house was open to anyone. If someone had a friend from out of town, or simply met someone on the street who didn’t have a place to go for Christmas, they were always welcome at Grandma’s.
Most of the raucousness came from impromptu jam sessions in the living room. My dad is a jazz musician and most of the extended family were musicians of some sort. Some of them played professionally, some played — well, I’m not sure how to put it — some of them made music that sounded as if a million geese had eaten bad chili, and were subjecting the world to all manner of screeches and flatulence.
It usually began with Grandma at the piano, playing some traditional ragtime — usually Scott Joplin. Her sister would sit next to her on the piano bench and join in. They could both really play, so that was fun. My dad would pull out either his trombone or his bass. Then one of my uncles would join in on banjo and that’s when all mayhem would break out.
Once you introduce a banjo to a jam session, all bets are off.
An aunt would start playing flute, an uncle would join in on the saxophone. There were French horns and kazoos and violins and tubas and guitars. Eventually what began as a festive jazzy little duet turned into an orchestra of angry flatulent geese.
While I look back on these Christmases with a certain fondness, as an adult, I’m all about a quiet Christmas. I’ll happily leave the flatulent geese to history.
Josh Boelter is a freelance writer and film/television producer and a guest columnist for the Dispatch-Argus.