Column: Good ways to be a friend

The glow behind him accentuated his bronzed skin covered by a mere wisp of red, white and blue fabric. A few white teeth showed under his dark mustache. Hair, besides the slight curls behind his ears, captured our attention. Females of all ages swooned over the 1972 poster of Mark Spitz standing with his arms akimbo and seven shiny gold medals hanging from his neck. Over a million copies were sold. The 1976 poster of Farrah Fawcett in her red swimsuit was the best selling poster of all time, with over 12 million copies sold.
Seventies teens’ bedroom walls were covered with these posters, similar to the classic pin-up girl/heartthrob photos treasured by our parents' generation. Some were Gene Tierney, Betty Grable, Rita Hayworth, Montgomery Clift and Cary Grant. Popular posters in my teen years included a peace sign, or variations of a kitten dangling from a branch with the words, "hang in there".
If we want to see an inspirational or funny "poster" today, all we have to do is look at memes on the internet. We can’t decorate our homes with memes, but we can carry them with us everywhere. There must be a gazillion memes about friendship. They might be sweet, sentimental, or silly, but none come close to expressing the meaningfulness of friends in our lives. I’ve searched the definition of friend in multiple dictionaries and I feel the definitions also fall short of explaining what friendship is. None of the definitions address the emotion that is a part of having or being a friend. It’s a simple word meaning affection, affinity, kinship; which are all very fine words, but fall short of what friendship means to me.
When we have something of interest happen in our lives we want to share with another person. We might want to call a parent with joyful news, or commiserate with a sibling about a frustrating situation. Some are blessed to have siblings who are also friends.
Many miles and a lot of time can separate friends from each other, but when a friend is in need, neither distance nor passage of time will prevent us from rushing to be with them. The friends who are dearest to my heart are those who: are willing to share the intricacies of any experience — great or small; open their arms and homes as a place of refuge when my burdens are too great to bear; call because I am the closest connection to a world they’ve left behind; don’t look away or try to change the subject in order to avoid intense pain; understand that joy and sorrow are connected; read my exact thoughts when I send a one word text; know me yet love me always.
In the past week social media has been inundated with memes, reels, and GIFs (don’t for a minute think I understand or know how to pronounce half of those things) of a spirited white-haired woman who has entertained us for eight decades. Some of these miniature posters are like tiny movie clips with motion and sound. The most frequent sounds are the laughter of Betty White and soundbytes of "Thank you for being a friend", the theme song that conjures up the image of four mature women hugging each other.
The character, Rose, often received scowls from her roommates while she delighted viewers with tales of her beloved St. Olaf. Along with the scowls and the hugs there was laughter and poignancy, a portrayal of the love between friends. One of these tiny posters showed Betty saying, "I just make it my business to get along with people so I can have fun. It's that simple." To get along with people, such a good way to be a friend.
Anne VandeMoortel, a regular columnist, is a Moline school nurse, blogger, grandmother of five, Prader-Willi mother, serial hobbyist, and collector of people and their stories.