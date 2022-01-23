Column: Good ways to be a friend

When we have something of interest happen in our lives we want to share with another person. We might want to call a parent with joyful news, or commiserate with a sibling about a frustrating situation. Some are blessed to have siblings who are also friends.

Many miles and a lot of time can separate friends from each other, but when a friend is in need, neither distance nor passage of time will prevent us from rushing to be with them. The friends who are dearest to my heart are those who: are willing to share the intricacies of any experience — great or small; open their arms and homes as a place of refuge when my burdens are too great to bear; call because I am the closest connection to a world they’ve left behind; don’t look away or try to change the subject in order to avoid intense pain; understand that joy and sorrow are connected; read my exact thoughts when I send a one word text; know me yet love me always.