Column: Good riddance to Qassem Soleimani

Qassem Soleimani was never going to die peacefully in his bed. As leader of the Quds Force of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, and puppet-master of militias and terrorist groups across the Middle East, he had the blood of hundreds of thousands on his hands: Syrians, Iraqis, Yemenis, Lebanese, Palestinians, Israelis, Americans and fellow-Iranians, among others. His death was hoped for and prayed for by the families of his victims, and plotted by their governments.

It is a measure of Soleimani's brashness that he nonetheless strutted around Baghdad in the company of other wanted mass killers, whose faces, in another age, would be on "Wanted" posters on the walls of local post offices. It was incautious to the point of suicidal that he should have been doing so in the days after his most brazen stunt: the New Year's Eve assault by his Iraqi proxies on the U.S. embassy in Baghdad.

Soleimani's death-by-drone was the predictable denouement of his escalating recklessness over the years. That his top local lackey, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, should have perished with him is appropriate. The Iraqi had been the instrument of Soleimani's decision to step up rocket attacks on U.S. bases, leading to the trigger event of this week's turmoil: the killing of an American contractor at a base near the northern city of Kirkuk.

