Column: Good news on Moline budget
Column: Good news on Moline budget

I write this letter as we just finished Moline’s first 2021 budget work session (Oct. 24), and I have good news. Because the council was proactive and started making adjustments early, Moline is going to end 2020 with a balanced budget, and we will be able to do the same in 2021 without raising taxes. This could have never happened without the professionalism of our staff to give us accurate projections and the hard work of our employees to make due with less in this unprecedented year; for this, I cannot thank you all enough.

In April, staff anticipated a city-wide total budget revenue reduction somewhere between $8-10 million by the end of 2020. Council has been successful in reducing expenditures commensurate with these revenue shortfalls. For instance, the difference in loss of General Fund revenues  compared to reductions in the General Fund expenditures, year to date, is roughly $118,000. In other words, the difference between our revenue reduction to spending cuts in the General Fund was just under 0.27% of the total General Fund budget. This shows how accurate the cuts were; not too deep, but not too shallow.

Some examples of 2020 cost controls were: delayed purchase of some vehicles/equipment; while we didn’t let any staff go, we did require directors to present to council justifying any request to fill open positions that occurred due to retirements and attrition. (Every request presented to council by staff has been approved). The council requested a regular report of overtime to ensure it was being used only when the director/manager felt it was absolutely necessary. (There was never a freeze on overtime, it just had to be justified after the fact by the manager). The council reduced some transfers to different departments/boards equal to the anticipated revenue reduction and also spent down some reserves. The Library Board chose to close the library until early July (more good news, I was told today the library is opening on Saturdays, starting in November), and the Park Board closed the pool and canceled many events and leagues. The city did not hire seasonal workers, and delayed some capital projects such as sidewalk infill, and of course our employees across the board stepped up and found a way to reduce spending to get us through this year.

Make no mistake, the council didn’t want to make any cuts from the budget we unanimously passed for 2020. But when the world changed, we had two options: We could stick our heads in the sand continue spending revenue that wasn’t there and risk the future of our great city, or roll up our sleeves and find a way to live within our means, make short-term sacrifices and be true stewards of your tax dollars. All evidence points to the fact this council did the latter and has ensured Moline will not be digging out of a hole in 2021.

I want to thank the residents of Moline for enduring these temporary reductions in service and our employees who I know worked very hard this year and often took on additional responsibilities; we couldn’t have done this without you. This crisis has made us really evaluate how we are organized and how we deliver services, and while we understand things will not be back to "normal" in the immediate future, I commit to support a balanced 2021 budget with no tax increase in which we will retain all our current employees, the residents will not see the reduction in services they saw this year, and we will begin to fill those critical positions that are open as soon as possible.

Mike Wendt is the 3rd Ward alderman in Moline.

