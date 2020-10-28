Column: Good news on Moline budget

I write this letter as we just finished Moline’s first 2021 budget work session (Oct. 24), and I have good news. Because the council was proactive and started making adjustments early, Moline is going to end 2020 with a balanced budget, and we will be able to do the same in 2021 without raising taxes. This could have never happened without the professionalism of our staff to give us accurate projections and the hard work of our employees to make due with less in this unprecedented year; for this, I cannot thank you all enough.

In April, staff anticipated a city-wide total budget revenue reduction somewhere between $8-10 million by the end of 2020. Council has been successful in reducing expenditures commensurate with these revenue shortfalls. For instance, the difference in loss of General Fund revenues compared to reductions in the General Fund expenditures, year to date, is roughly $118,000. In other words, the difference between our revenue reduction to spending cuts in the General Fund was just under 0.27% of the total General Fund budget. This shows how accurate the cuts were; not too deep, but not too shallow.

Some examples of 2020 cost controls were: delayed purchase of some vehicles/equipment; while we didn’t let any staff go, we did require directors to present to council justifying any request to fill open positions that occurred due to retirements and attrition. (Every request presented to council by staff has been approved). The council requested a regular report of overtime to ensure it was being used only when the director/manager felt it was absolutely necessary. (There was never a freeze on overtime, it just had to be justified after the fact by the manager). The council reduced some transfers to different departments/boards equal to the anticipated revenue reduction and also spent down some reserves. The Library Board chose to close the library until early July (more good news, I was told today the library is opening on Saturdays, starting in November), and the Park Board closed the pool and canceled many events and leagues. The city did not hire seasonal workers, and delayed some capital projects such as sidewalk infill, and of course our employees across the board stepped up and found a way to reduce spending to get us through this year.