Column: Good habits for a good night's sleep

When you pull into a parking lot, how do you decide where to park? Do you choose an out-of-the-way spot so your car won’t get dinged or because you will get in extra steps of walking for the day? Do you wait for somebody to pull out so you can get the closest space possible? Or, are you like a friend of mine who will drive up and down the rows until she finds a spot that lets her turn into it from a specific direction? Maybe you drive in and park in the first spot you see, just willy-nilly, with no thought about it.

At church, a sporting event, theater or an auditorium, I always want an aisle seat. I have come to accept not sitting on the aisle if somebody in my group has the aisle seat, but if I am in the center with strangers filling in the seats between me and the aisle I get antsy and know the walls and ceiling are starting to close in around me.

The most important decision of choosing your own space is probably the bedroom. I remember if I was grumpy in the morning as a child, my parents would ask if I got out on the wrong side of the bed. I found that confusing. There’s a right and wrong side? To me, the wrong side meant not staying in the bed, the right side of the bed was on my fluffy pillow snuggled under the blankets.

When I walk into a hotel room or a friend's house, any place I am going to get in a bed other than my own, I don’t have a need to be in a particular spot like I do at crowded events.

Some people always sleep on a particular side of a bed and have myriad reasons why that side has been chosen. If your bladder frequently awakens you in the night, you probably choose the side closest to the bathroom. Maybe you like to be near the window for the fresh air or light.

Do you choose the side with a view of the door so you can see if an intruder attempts to come in? Or do you want to be where you can slide off to hide under the bed if somebody breaks in? Reading or watching too many murder mysteries can have an influence on where you decide to sleep to save yourself from the villain, but also because you want to be near the reading light or the nightstand for the remote.

Some people choose the side closest to the outlets for technology. The side one chooses might be due to a bum hip or stiff shoulder, which makes getting in and out of bed painful on one side.

We have all kinds of reasons we make the choices we do in a day. Choices that make our day feel more comfortable. We should make sure we have a comfortable night, too. A good night’s sleep doesn’t always get enough attention in our busy, harried world. If choosing the right side of the bed will help you sleep better, get comfy cozy and sleep well. Your health and well being will improve. Those around you will be glad that you got up on the right side of the bed.

There are psychological theories regarding where you choose to sleep, but for many the choice has nothing to do with how adaptable or rigid one is, the choice is simply habit or convenience.The most important aspect of my decision will always be: which side of the bed lets me avoid stepping into a pit of snakes when I get up in the middle of the night?

Anne VandeMoortel, a regular columnist, is a Moline school nurse, blogger, grandmother of five, Prader-Willi mother, serial hobbyist, and collector of people and their stories.

