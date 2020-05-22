Column: Good cop. Bad cop. Same cop.

There's a pattern here.

By distancing himself from Trump's more bizarre attacks on the Justice Department, Obama and Biden, Barr puts himself forward as a reasonable alternative.

The most dramatic example came in February when Barr publicly criticized Trump for some of his tweets about the Justice Department, including one denouncing the original sentencing recommendation for Trump associate Roger Stone. An administration official told the Associated Press a short time later that Barr had told associates he might quit because Trump refused to heed his warning to stop tweeting about cases.

But Barr's still here. More to the point, the sentencing recommendation for Stone was softened, prompting Trump to tweet: "Congratulations to Attorney General Bill Barr for taking charge of a case that was totally out of control and perhaps should not have even been brought."

The Stone episode was followed earlier this month by the Justice Department's decision to ask for an end to the prosecution of former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn, who had pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI. (A federal judge is weighing whether to approve the dismissal.) Barr had instigated that shift in February by assigning an outside prosecutor — Jeffrey Jensen, whom Trump appointed as U.S. attorney in St. Louis — to review Flynn's case.

Sure, Barr might break with the president when he has to. But his words and actions continue to provide support for Trump's overarching narrative that he and his associates were treated unfairly by the previous administration and the "deep state." One might think of it as a "good cop/ bad cop" routine — except that the good cop and the bad cop are the same guy.

Michael McGough is the Los Angeles Times' senior editorial writer.

