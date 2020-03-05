Column: Getting rid of gerrymandering isn't easy

But "one man-one vote" does nothing to prevent gerrymandering. Gerrymandered districts have roughly equal populations, but with district lines drawn to include or exclude Republicans or Democrats in order to favor the party in power.

To prevent gerrymandering, Article IV of the Illinois Constitution provides that "Legislative Districts shall be compact ...."

It also provides that, "In the year following each Federal decennial census year, the General Assembly by law shall redistrict the Legislative and Representative Districts" by June 30. If it fails to do so, an 8-person commission is appointed by the Illinois House and Senate leaders. If that commission fails to get the job done, the Supreme Court nominates two persons, not of the same political party; one is drawn by lot by the Secretary of State to be the ninth member of the commission.

The ofﬁcial comments to Article IV, show that in 1971, 1981, 1991 and 2001, those procedures have failed.

Why? Because of the human element, the political element. Republicans want legislative districts that give them power; Democrats want the same. Therefore, since 1812, the gerrymander.